From ThunderShirts to soothing voices, offering comfort to anxious pets

Anxiety and nervousness don't affect just humans. Our pets are also prone to such fears and feelings of insecurity. And just like people, they need a little comfort or intervention to help them through scary situations.

Dr. Christopher Keely of Southland Veterinary Hospital in Valparaiso said one of the most common causes of anxiety in pets is loud noise. “Loud noises, like gunshots, thunderstorms and fireworks, are something that can make animals nervous,” he said. “We’ll recommend nonmedical things initially (to deal with the anxiety), and there are a lot owners can do at home to help.”

Among available products to ease a pet's tension, Keely recommends a ThunderShirt. “It’s a snug-fitting jacket that pets wear that is something akin to a nice hug. It fits snugly over the chest and shoulders and gives some comfort,” Keely explained. “There is some medical basis to that, as well. It helps just like a human hug and helps to release oxytocin, a calming hormone. That’s something that’s easy to do. You can use it very quickly. If a storm comes around or if neighbors are setting off fireworks, you can pull it out and put on a dog very easily.”

Keely also suggests putting a nervous pet in its crate with a comforter over it to provide a safe, quieter space.