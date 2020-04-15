From ThunderShirts to soothing voices, offering comfort to anxious pets

Anxiety and nervousness don't affect just humans. Our pets are also prone to such fears and feelings of insecurity. And just like people, they need a little comfort or intervention to help them through scary situations.
Dr. Christopher Keely of Southland Veterinary Hospital in Valparaiso said one of the most common causes of anxiety in pets is loud noise. “Loud noises, like gunshots, thunderstorms and fireworks, are something that can make animals nervous,” he said. “We’ll recommend nonmedical things initially (to deal with the anxiety), and there are a lot owners can do at home to help.”
Among available products to ease a pet's tension, Keely recommends a ThunderShirt. “It’s a snug-fitting jacket that pets wear that is something akin to a nice hug. It fits snugly over the chest and shoulders and gives some comfort,” Keely explained. “There is some medical basis to that, as well. It helps just like a human hug and helps to release oxytocin, a calming hormone. That’s something that’s easy to do. You can use it very quickly. If a storm comes around or if neighbors are setting off fireworks, you can pull it out and put on a dog very easily.”
Keely also suggests putting a nervous pet in its crate with a comforter over it to provide a safe, quieter space.
An over-the-counter product that can help is Adaptil. Keely said it comes in a spray, a wall diffuser, a plug-in diffuser or in a collar. “It helps dampen anxiety in pets,” he said. “And can be easily used for travel, as well.”
Melatonin can help when pets have trouble sleeping at night because of storms. It's available over the counter at pharmacies, and a 2 milligram dose in a young, healthy dogs shouldn’t be a problem, Keely said. But he recommends consulting a veterinarian before using melatonin if your dog is older or has health problems.
“These are products that are over the counter to curb anxieties and that can be used when you travel,” said Keely. “And then there are also tranquilizers and anti-anxiety medications available with prescription.”
Separation from owners also is another major anxiety producer in pets. “Pets with separation anxiety can have medicine that helps them, just like humans,” said Megan Noort, a veterinary technician from Lansing. “Also, you can put on the television to a dog show or play calming music to help.”
Noort echoed Keely’s thoughts on having a crate as a safe space for the pet. “Smaller spaces can help, such as a crate. Dogs in the wild will go to their den when they are scared or threatened, so at home you can make them a ‘den’ as a happy place for them.”
While being alone can cause stress in animals, so can strangers. “Slow introductions to new things is always the best way to introduce them to new humans, new animals and new situations and always with positive reinforcements,” she said.
When you notice a pet is uncomfortable, Noort said, the human voice can be a powerful tool. “Soft sounds and reassuring human talking is a great way to calm down a pet,” she said. “Talk to them calmly and tell them ‘It’s OK’ or ‘You’re a good boy.’ Animals can sense your stress, too."
