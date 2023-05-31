Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tasked with protecting our bodies from disease-causing microorganisms, our immune system works hard at preventing the germs that can make us ill. For most of us, most of the time, our immune system does a great job of recognizing foreign invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites and then taking immediate action to fight them off. But immune systems sometimes fail and aren’t able to fight off one or more of these invaders whether it be a flu bug infiltrating our body or something even more treacherous.

Factors such as aging, obesity, lack of sleep, adequate rest, chronic diseases , chronic stress, environmental toxins, excess consumption of alcohol and air pollution can hurt the immune system as well.

Poor diets are another culprit.

According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, diets that are limited in variety and lower in nutrients, including those reliant on ultraprocessed foods, can hurt the immune system. Western diets tend to be heavy on these foods, with too much refined sugar and red meat and too few of the microbiomes found in fruit and vegetables. Without the latter helping produce healthy intestinal micro-organisms, the body is more susceptible to gut inflammation as well as associated suppressed immunity.

There’s no quick fix, but there are things you can do to better position your immune system.

“Although it has not yet been proven that healthy living strategies boost one's immune system, it is a known fact that the body functions better when we choose a healthy lifestyle that includes not smoking, regular exercise, getting adequate sleep and consuming a diet high in fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Tonja Austin, family medicine physician at RUSH Munster, a part of Rush University System for Health in Chicago. “The immune system is part of the body and so it can be ascertained that healthy lifestyle choices, at the very least, keep the immune system working properly.”

Overall, she continues, healthy lifestyle choices come with other proven health benefits. For example, regular exercise is known to improve heart health, lower blood pressure and control body weight.

To get the recommended vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, Mayo Clinic Health System’s online health magazine, Speaking of Health, recommends five to nine servings of vegetables and fruits daily. A fruit serving is one medium piece of fresh fruit, one cup of berries or melon or one-half cup of canned fruit packed in its own juice. For vegetables, one-half cup cooked or one cup raw is considered a serving.

Many supplements advertise their ability to help boost the immune system. Austin says there is evidence that deficiencies of various vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B6 and C and zinc and magnesium, can alter immune function.

“There is no evidence that greatly exceeding the recommended daily allowance of certain vitamins or minerals by taking supplements boosts the immune system,” she says. “Even more so, there is no evidence that such supplements have more benefits than simply following a healthy diet rich with fruits and vegetables. However, if access to fruits and vegetables is limited, vitamin supplementation can be considered.”