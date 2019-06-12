As with everything, it seems, organic is better.
Add sunscreen to the list.
The Food and Drug Administration recently found that chemicals in sunscreen get absorbed into the bloodstream at potentially toxic levels, we report in this month's Get Healthy. These chemicals may disrupt the body's normal hormone patterns, affecting things like development, thyroid function and reproduction.
Luckily there are options. Stores such as Baum's Natural Foods in Merrillville sell organic sunscreen. As with any organic products, they are likely to be pricier but come with a peace of mind that can be priceless.
But that doesn't mean people should stop using regular sunscreen. The FDA says individuals should keep wearing it, as further studies are done on the chemicals. The risk of skin cancer is, of course, widely known and proven.
So enjoy your fun in the sun this summer — after applying sunscreen (organic or otherwise)!
-Giles Bruce, Get Healthy co-editor
Have you ever been a little reluctant to talk to your doctor about a condition?
Something sensitive or even a little embarrassing? Maybe you've put off the appointment for a while and don't want to fess up?
Get over it.
As Patti Mendoza, of Schererville, says in this month's Get Healthy: "I have always operated under the premise that whenever I have had a medical issue, I needed to do whatever I could to help the medical professionals help me.”
Dr. Michael Allen, an OB-GYN with Women’s Health in the LaPorte Physician Network, seconds that notion: “As physicians, we want all patients to step up and ask these tough questions. In doing so, patients are taking charge of their health.”
Besides, when you think about what doctors do all day, do you really think you can shock them?
-Mary Jane Grandinetti, Get Healthy co-editor
