Promise of pig hearts for babies
New research shows transplanting pig hearts into sick babies may help provide early life-saving treatment for infants with heart diseases.
The research shows a genetically engineered pig heart may minimize the risk of early rejection for those who require an organ transplant and could keep an infant alive until a human heart becomes available.
As part of the study, researchers analyzed how an infant’s blood serum reacts to a pig that has been genetically modified to delete all three major antigens that react with natural anti-pig antibodies.
More than 114,000 are on the wait list for organs — 3,200 waiting for hearts. Of those, about 50 are infants.
Source: The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Go light on toothpaste
If your child enjoys brushing his teeth, you probably feel like you’ve won the lottery.
However, your child might be overdoing it when it comes to the amount of toothpaste she uses.
That’s according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that shows nearly 40 percent of children ages 3 to 6 use more toothpaste than recommended — a pea size amount.
Exceeding the daily recommendation for toothpaste also can exceed the recommendation for fluoride intake. Exceedingly high concentrations can contribute to dental fluorosis, or damage to the teeth.
Source: CDC
Bad chemistry of household tasks
If you’re looking for an excuse to put off cleaning the house, here’s one:
A new study shows cooking, cleaning and other routine tasks can generate significant levels of chemicals in a home.
Volatile organic compounds, known as VOCs, are common in products such as cleaning solutions. Using them contributes to global atmospheric air pollution.
In fact, researchers say VOCs from cleaning products, shampoo and perfume are now a greater source for pollution than cars and trucks.
Source: University of Colorado Boulder
Breast cancer screening, treatment working
New U.S. estimates say that since 1989, mammograms and other improvements in breast cancer treatment have saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of women.
Though statistics show the mortality rate for breast cancer has dramatically dropped, researchers say only about half of U.S. women older than 40 receive regular screening mammography.
The American Cancer Society recommends women be screened annually, beginning at age 40.
Source: American Cancer Society
Latest scoop on ice cream, sleep
If you’re a midnight snacker, you might be delighted to know a new ice cream on the market touts benefits of helping you sleep.
NightFood, a low-sugar ice cream, contains a blend of magnesium, calcium and zinc, minerals often suggested to improve sleep. However, the ice cream does not contain any sleep aids or any ingredients that can make it harder to sleep, such as caffeine, sugar and fat.
Health experts say not to get too excited about the prospect of eating ice cream right before bed. It may be a better alternative to other high-calorie and high-fat options, but it’s still ice cream.
Source: MarketWatch