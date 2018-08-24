HIGHLAND — The other day I found myself in a second-story condo here, biting down on a straw with my back teeth, forcing myself to laugh.
I worried that if anyone saw this, they might institutionalize me.
After it was over, though, I had a feeling of relief, like I'd just taken a deep breath or let out a big sigh.
Kathy O'Brien was showing me the types of exercises she does with people in her role as a certified laughologist. That's right: She is certified to teach laughter.
If you met her, it wouldn't surprise you to find out she does this. She named her pink bunny doll Mrs. Fluffington. She has a million dollar bill posted above her fireplace. She uses the word "jeepers."
But she might be on to something.
Researchers have found that laughter really is medicine.
Laughing relieves pain, stimulates your organs from the increased intake of rich oxygen, and fires and relieves your stress response, according to a Mayo Clinic review of the studies on laughter.
"It helps to lower your blood pressure, improves the immune system and gosh darnit, it just makes you feel good," O'Brien said.
One study even found that laughter activates the brain's opioid receptors, releasing endorphins. It's like taking narcotics. Except without the side effects.
As a laughologist, O'Brien shows people how to laugh even when nothing's funny. Thus the straw exercise.
The 70-year-old gives her talks at churches, support groups, service organizations. She speaks at corporate outings; businesses, she said, lose a lot of money and productivity due to stress-related illnesses. She hopes to present more at health care settings: dialysis and chemotherapy clinics, Alzheimer's units.
She recommends beginning your mornings with a laugh, the deeper in the diaphragm the better.
"I talk about good-hearted living because that's what it's all about," she said. "If you start each day with mindfulness and more pleasant thoughts in your brain, the longer they'll be there."
Being a journalist, I can relate to what O'Brien is talking about.
I spend my days talking to people about their terminal illnesses or deceased loved ones. My newspaper regularly reports on children drowning, on senseless murders. I can see a TV playing CNN out of the corner of my eye.
So on my commute to and from work, the last thing I want to do is listen to NPR. I want to laugh.
I find the funniest, raunchiest, most satirical shows I can find (Howard Stern and "The All Out Show" on SiriusXM are my go-tos). I snort and whoop alone in my car. Sometimes I wonder what people think when I'm next to them at a stoplight, crying from laughter.
I don't care. It's my medicine, to prepare for and help me unwind from eight hours writing about dead babies and interviewing people who are crying — from sadness.
I also have a dark sense of humor, a trait I share with a lot of my co-workers, and many people whose work days are filled with tragedy: firefighters, paramedics, emergency room staffers; O'Brien was a registered nurse. It's a coping mechanism.
After meeting a laughologist one day about a decade ago, O'Brien was intrigued. She did research and found out it was a real thing. She got certified through the World Laughter Tour; the group, whose aim is to spread laughter therapy, was founded by an Ohio psychologist who encountered laughter clubs while traveling in India.
It fit her personality quite well.
"I don't think I'd like to be a clown or stand-up comedian," she said, wearing a colorful, flower necklace. She had a "Be Happy" drawing on her wall, a picture book of smiles, a "Live, Laugh, Love" snow globe. "With this, you don't have to say any punchlines or tell any stories. You just have to laugh for the heck of it."