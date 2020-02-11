Hobart medical center pushes healthy lifestyle instead of pills to ease pain

“It’s a generational sort of thing,” Shetty said. “People used to have to (do physical) work to making a living, and it kept their body in shape. The early boomer generation was hard working, but, as American life has gotten more convenient through technical advances and such, people are not working as hard and they have to make a choice to be healthy.

“Also because of the advancement in technology, there are a lot more chemicals we can take to make us feel good, so, it became a lot easier to relieve a symptom with a pill," Shetty said. "This has made people more dependent on that message. We’ve become less active and more out of shape, which means you can run into more problems down the line.

“The advancements are both a gift and a curse,” Shetty said. “A pill gives instant gratification while a healthy lifestyle is just the opposite. It’s not something that happens in an instant, and it becomes harder to adapt to it because it’s harder to choose that change. Part of our treatment at the center is to change that attitude and don’t expect instant changes.

“ Those cultures with the longest lives don’t live with pills. ... These cultures place a high importance on community and participation. They keep each other around longer because they do things as a group.”