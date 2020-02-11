Hobart medical center pushes healthy lifestyle instead of pills to ease pain

Those who come home after a hard day at work look forward to having dinner and maybe watch some TV or check their emails before getting ready for bed.
That sounds like a relaxing prelude to a good night’s rest, but, according to Dr. Nikhil Shetty, a pain management specialist with the St. Mary Medical Pain Center in Hobart, it violates at least two of the commandments for a healthier, less painful lifestyle: Limit food and screen time within two hours of bed.
Pain center doctors and therapists have helped patients with degenerative conditions of the joints and spine for more than a decade. In 2018 St. Mary opened its pain center offices in Hobart, which performs procedures that do not require anesthesia.
“We try to treat the patients in the most conservative and appropriate way,” Shetty said. “In most cases that means a healthy lifestyle involving a healthy diet, regular exercise and sleep.
“If you look at other countries around the world, they don’t deal with the levels of chronic pain that we do here in the U.S. It’s not because they work any less or do not work as hard as we do, and yet so many people in the U.S. become dependent on pain medication. At least 96 percent of the hydrocodone used in the world is consumed in the U.S.”
About 80 percent of the patients coming to the center are dealing with back pain. Another 10 percent have neck problems while the rest suffer a mélange of problems with joints, hips and shoulders, he said.
“It’s a generational sort of thing,” Shetty said. “People used to have to (do physical) work to making a living, and it kept their body in shape. The early boomer generation was hard working, but, as American life has gotten more convenient through technical advances and such, people are not working as hard and they have to make a choice to be healthy.
“Also because of the advancement in technology, there are a lot more chemicals we can take to make us feel good, so, it became a lot easier to relieve a symptom with a pill," Shetty said. "This has made people more dependent on that message. We’ve become less active and more out of shape, which means you can run into more problems down the line.
“The advancements are both a gift and a curse,” Shetty said. “A pill gives instant gratification while a healthy lifestyle is just the opposite. It’s not something that happens in an instant, and it becomes harder to adapt to it because it’s harder to choose that change. Part of our treatment at the center is to change that attitude and don’t expect instant changes.
“ Those cultures with the longest lives don’t live with pills. ... These cultures place a high importance on community and participation. They keep each other around longer because they do things as a group.”
Shetty compared it with the popularity of fast food, which is convenient and easy but is also full of salt and sugar that become addictive and, ultimately unhealthy. Breaking the bad habits such as an unhealthy diet or smoking needs to be taught.
“A degenerative spine is something that’s going to happen to all, but it does not always have to come with pain. Pain is a function of the body, a response to a condition. The easier choice when a person is in a lot of pain is surgery or medicines rather than changing their lifestyle.”
Shetty does warn against sudden lifestyle changes such as becoming a “weekend warrior” without consulting a doctor who can offer advice on easing into a more active lifestyle.
“There is no one formula that works for everyone, but, if you have a routine with exercise and eating properly, expending more calories than you take in, it will be easier to maintain your lifestyle change,” Shetty said. “These are all things people can do on their own without doctors. You should be less dependent on health care professionals to get rid of what ails you.”