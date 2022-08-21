Hot topics: Exercise and mental acuity, fitness trackers motivating; exercise and poor eating; contact and vision loss; periodontal disease and Alzheimer's

Exercise good for women's brains

In addition to the benefits exercising offers, a new study shows that it may increase your mental processing speed and memory reserve.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found that women in particular may benefit from a boost of exercise such as brisk walking or biking for 15 minutes. Thinking more quickly can help with problem-solving, staying focused and planning, researchers say.

While both sexes in the study benefited from cognitive activities such as reading, any positive association between activities and memory reserve applied to only women.

Source: Neurology journal

Wearable fitness trackers as motivators

If you have a wearable fitness tracker, a new study says it can help motivate you to stay active.

Researchers at the University of South Australia reviewed almost 400 studies involving activity trackers and found that wearing them, pedometers or smart watches encouraged participants to walk up to 40 minutes more each day.

Exercising can help prevent cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Source: Lancet Digital Health

Exercise no match for poor eating

Those who exercise to cancel out a poor diet may not feel encouraged by a new study.

Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia found that exercising doesn’t lower mortality risks for poor eaters. On the flip side, eating well can help lower a person’s risk of dying from certain cancers to a degree, but doesn’t help reduce cardiovascular disease mortality without exercise.

Researchers found that those who exercised and consumed healthful foods significantly reduce their risk of dying from certain types of cancers and cardiovascular disease.

Source: BMJ Sports Medicine

Contacts and vision loss

New research shows that complications that come from wearing contact lenses could lead to vision loss.

Complications such as infections, lack of oxygen transfer and an increase in intraocular pressure can lead to irreversible damage, according to the researchers from Hadassah University Medical Center. They say teens 15 to 19 are in the largest high-risk group, because they tend not to be as strict about hygiene. They also may be less likely to remove their lenses while sleeping.

Researchers say contact lens users should visit an eye doctor regularly as well as remove lenses immediately if they are causing discomfort, irritation or blurred vision.

Source: Harefuah journal of the Israel Medical Association

Link between poor oral health, Alzheimer's

Researchers may have connected poor oral health and dementia. A new study by researchers at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine has found that a specific mouth bacteria can lead to neurodegeneration.

The bacteria, connected to gum disease, can cause an inflammatory response in the brain, according to the study. The bacteria is called Fusobacterium nucleatum and can infiltrate the nervous system tissues, exacerbating the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say these findings could lead to testing for bacterial load as a way to manage treatment that slows the progression of periodontal disease and Alzheimer’s.

Source: Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience