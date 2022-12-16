Hot topics: Exercise to offset sitting, mom's exercise deficit, B3 variant and cancer risk, vision and dementia, tomatoes and gut health

Exercise needs for sitters

Scientists have revealed just how much exercise you need daily to offset the negative effects of sitting all day.

According to the World Health Organization’s Global Guidelines on Physical Activity and Sedentary Behaviour, researchers suggest about 30 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity are needed to balance out 10 hours of sitting a day.

Researchers noted that any amount of exercise, as well as periodically standing up, can help offset sitting for several hours a day.

Source: Journal of Sports Medicine

Study confirms what moms know

New research suggests that moms who have young children are less likely to meet their recommended activity levels.

Though not unexpected, the study by the Medical Research Council Lifecourse Epidemiology Centre at Southampton, United Kingdom, backs up what moms often experience.

Researchers analyzed data from 848 women and found those with children in school performed about 26 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day. Mothers who had children 4 and younger averaged only 18 minutes per day.

Those who had more than one school-age child clocked less exercise at 21 minutes daily.

No matter their kids’ ages, fewer than 50% of moms got the recommended 150 minutes per week of exercise.

Source: PLOS ONE

Tomatoes linked to gut health

Researchers have found that a tomato-heavy diet can boost a person’s gut health.

A study at Ohio State University observed the effects of tomato consumption in pigs. Researchers fed 20 piglets primarily the same diet except for freeze-dried tomato powder. When 10 piglets ate a diet in which 10% was freeze-dried tomato powder, they experienced a more favorable gut profile and acquired greater diversity in their gut microbial community.

Tomatoes are rich in the antioxidant lycopene as well as in other essential nutrients.

Source: Microbiology Spectrum

B3 variant and cancer risk

A vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, may increase a person’s chances of developing breast and brain cancer.

Researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking the variant of B3, also known as an “anti-aging” vitamin, focused on imaging technology in animal models. While the vitamin has been linked to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health benefits, it may also increase the prevalence of cancer that metastasizes to the brain.

The researchers say it’s not fully understood how nicotinamide riboside works so it’s important for patients to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of certain types of medications or vitamins with their physicians.

Source: University of Missouri

Vision's effect on dementia

A new study shows that up to 100,000 dementia cases in the United States potentially could have been prevented with better eye care.

The study, funded by the National Institute on Aging, looked at how physicians can address modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Modifiable risk factors include hearing loss, high blood pressure, obesity, lack of exercise and diabetes.

Researchers found that one of the top preventive actions individuals can take is to get vision problems corrected with eyeglasses, cataract surgery or routine vision exams.

According to the NIA, about 1.8% of dementia cases in the U.S. are associated with visual impairment. That number is projected to hit around 250,000 cases by 2050.

Source: JAMA Neurology