Heart risks rising in younger adults

Researchers at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have uncovered a disturbing trend in heart health among younger adults.

A study looked at data from 2009-2020 and found that cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, are increasing among adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Researchers observed a rise in heart-related conditions, including hypertension, in these populations.

The findings, published in JAMA, showed that an onset of cardiovascular risk factors earlier in life is associated with an increase in heart disease and stroke risk. Researchers also found that Black adults had higher rates of stroke, heart failure and hypertensive renal disease.

Source: Harvard Medical

Exercise benefits in just 11 minutes

Even on a busy day, exercising for just 11 minutes can lower a person’s risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and premature death, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom found that participants who focused on performing 11 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling, jogging or swimming, had a 31% lower risk of dying from any cause compared to those who were inactive.

The same amount of exercise was linked with a 29% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 27% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine

Fruit, veggie rainbow guards against prostate cancer

A rainbow of foods rich in micronutrients is the best medicine to prevent prostate cancer, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of South Australia say a diet rich in colorful fruits and vegetables can also speed up recovery in men who have radiation treatment for prostate cancer. Food rich in micronutrients such as lycopene include tomatoes, papayas, grapes and cranberries. Another important micronutrient — selenium — is found in white meat, fish, shellfish, eggs and nuts. All are common in the Mediterranean diet.

Source: Cancers journal

Coffee’s caffeine can cut type 2 diabetes risk

If you enjoy drinking coffee regularly, it may do more than get your day going.

Researchers at Uppsala University, University of Bristol and Imperial College London found that drinking coffee can help reduce body fat, lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The study looked at nearly 10,000 participants who had genetic traits that affect how the body handles caffeine intake. Genes such as CYP1A2 and AHR can affect how people process and metabolize caffeine — often more slowly, so caffeine stays in the blood longer. These individuals were found to have lower body mass index and a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers say caffeine in general may speed a person’s metabolism and help lower body fat. However, researchers also say individuals shouldn’t overdo it, because coffee has other chemicals including diterpenes that could disrupt a person’s metabolism.

Source: BMJ Medicine

Mediterranean diet and dementia risk

Early research is showing that a Mediterranean diet could lower the risk of a person developing dementia by almost 25%.

Researchers at the University of Exeter say plant-based foods offer protection against dementia, regardless of a person’s genetic risk. A Mediterranean diet includes nuts, seafood, whole grains, vegetables and healthy fats.

The findings were based on data from more than 60,000 people who have health and lifestyle information stored in the UK Biobank. Though researchers say there is no way to prevent dementia completely, eating a healthy, balanced diet can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Source: BMC Medicine