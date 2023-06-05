Traffic sounds bad for heart

Bad news for those who sit in traffic.

A new study has found that the sound of traffic can elevate a person’s risk of hypertension.

Researchers at the University of Oxford analyzed more than 240,000 participants and concluded that there is a relationship between traffic sounds and high blood pressure.

While other studies have had similar conclusions, this newest study looked at how much air pollution can contribute to human health, as well. Researchers say busy roads with higher noise levels also tend to have higher levels of air pollution, which also can affect heart health.

Source: Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances

An avocado a day?

Though the benefits of eating an apple a day is common knowledge, new research suggests you may want to add an avocado to your daily meal plan.

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University asked 50% of a study’s participants to each one avocado a day, while the other half kept their diet the same.

After six months, researchers found that those who consumed avocados every day saw their LDL, or "bad," cholesterol decline an average of 2.5 milligrams/deciliter.

While a medium avocado contains about 240 calories, participants did not show any weight gain during the study.

Source: Journal of the American Heart Association

Magnesium and brain aging

Adding magnesium to your diet may help keep dementia at bay, according to a new study.

Researchers at Australian National University found that consuming more magnesium each day can improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia. Magnesium-rich foods include spinach, nuts, pumpkin seeds, black beans and yogurt.

Researchers found that individuals who consume more than 550 milligrams of magnesium per day had a brain age one year younger at age 55 than those who consumed 350 milligrams per day.

Source: Australian National University

Study could change dieting

Many know the struggles of keeping weight off after a diet, and researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research and Harvard Medical School say they may know why.

A new study has found that the brain amplifies the hunger signal during dieting, which could cause additional challenges when trying to stick with a new eating pattern. Researchers discovered that in mice, the brain changes during a diet. The nerve cells that signal the feeling of hunger get stronger. In the study, the mice ate significantly more after the diet and gained their weight back quickly.

Scientists say these findings could help researchers develop drugs that prevent this amplification and help people maintain reduced body weight.

Source: Cell Metabolism

Wider effect of shin splints

If you’re a runner, you’re likely familiar with shin splints.

These muscle-related lower-leg injuries are the most common running injury, causing everything from mild discomfort to debilitating pain.

And researchers at the University of Michigan have found that more muscles cane be affected. They found that overlooked muscles in the calves and feet that can ache from shin splints as well. In addition, researchers say injuries in the lower leg or foot may affect muscles farther up the leg as well.

Researchers suggest at-home to yoga exercises to help speed healing.

Source: University of Michigan