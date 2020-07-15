How to avoid bug bites and treat the consequences when you can't

The warm weather is always welcome after months of brutal cold, snow and harsh winds.
But the more congenial conditions also are alluring to all the little insects we haven’t seen in months. While many bugs are harmless and merely a nuisance, others can cause adverse health effects or carry dangerous diseases. Some local experts offered some suggestions on how to prevent and treat bug bites as we are out enjoying the warmer days.
Most likely to bite
“Generally speaking most bug bites occur from mosquitoes, flies, ticks and chiggers. Spiders can also bite and in some areas you must be wary of brown recluse and black widow spiders as their bites are more harmful,” said Dr. Ragini Bielski, a Community Care Network internal medicine physician and pediatrician on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Aside from bites from spiders, Bielski noted that some of the most dangerous bites can come from three particular critters. One is paper wasps that are easily disturbed and unlike bees, can bite repeatedly.
“Mosquitoes are also dangerous simply because they can carry many diseases, including forms of encephalitis such as West Nile disease, and in tropical countries, malaria,” said Bielski. “Ticks also are dangerous in that they can cause Lyme Disease.”
According to Dr. Namrata Shah, a fellowship trained dermatologist with Franciscan Physician Network, not all biting insects reside exclusively outdoors. Bites also can come from fleas, bed bugs or mites.
“Fortunately, most insect bites and stings are not dangerous, however, there are some which can be harmful to our health,” explained Shah. “Ticks can spread infections causing Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever."
Lyme Disease can be identified by circular red rash with central clearing after a tick bite. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever causes a spreading, spotted rash. Both need prompt medical attention, as they can lead to severe illnesses.
"If you are not feeling well and have symptoms such as fever, headaches, rash or body ache after a bug bite, let your doctor know immediately,” Shah said.
Preventing bites
Keeping skin covered as much as possible is one of the best ways to prevent bites, said Shah. “Avoid locations that may be more heavily infested with insects, such as areas with dense foliage. While hiking or camping, stay on the path and avoid rubbing up against plants.”
Bielski recommends keeping newborns and young infants out of environments where bites are likely to occur.
“For newborns and infants under 3 months of age, I would recommend avoiding exposure all together to environments when and where bugs are more prevalent,” she said. “For example, in warm humid seasons and late evenings, you may notice more swarming mosquitoes near bodies of water. It may be best for small infants and children to avoid these times, seasons and environments, if possible."
Light-color, long-sleeve clothing is also an excellent barrier to bug bites in the summer. If you live or hike near an area known for ticks, wear long pants that can be tucked into socks to minimize exposed skin, Bielski said.
While activity of mosquitoes depends on species, Shah said, most mosquitoes in the U.S. increase activity during the dusk hours, so it’s especially important to cover up then.
Avoiding perfumes, scented lotions and floral patterns is another way to keep the bugs away.
“Another tool in our arsenal against bug bites from mosquitoes, flies, ticks and chiggers is permethrin-treated clothing, which is clothing saturated with a medication that can deter and kill bugs on contact,” said Bielski.
Just the DEETs
Insect repellent containing 20-30% DEET can be applied toskin and to clothing to help keep insects away, Shah noted. “DEET is the active ingredient in most insect repellents. It is quite safe but has to be used with some safety tips in mind,” she said.
Natural sprays such as citronella and lemon eucalyptus oil may provide light protection, she said, but DEET products are recommended in areas where mosquitoes and ticks are present, DEET based products are preferred.
If you are bitten
Common symptoms of bug bites include itching, pain and swelling. Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, and hydrocortisone, an anti-itch cream, are two things you’ll want to keep in your medicine cabinet in case you or a family member is bitten.
Over-the-counter antihistamines are also a good treatment for intensely itchy bites, said Shah. For swelling, apply an ice pack.
“Bug bites can become infected, especially if they are scratched. Monitor for redness around the bite, drainage of pus, swelling, fevers and worsening pain, which can all be signs that your bite is infected,” said Shah. “Report these symptoms to your physician for treatment."
A rash, body aches or fever after an insect bite call for a visit to the doctor, who may do a work-up for an insect transmitted disease.
Bites can be particularly dangerous to those allergic to the venom. Go to the emergency room immediately if you experience tongue, lip or face swelling or difficulty breathing, Sha recommended.
If you have a known severe allergy to a bug bite, Bielski reminds that people allergic to bugs bits also need to keep and EpiPen handy and make sure others you are with know about your condition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!