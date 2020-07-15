How to avoid bug bites and treat the consequences when you can't

According to Dr. Namrata Shah, a fellowship trained dermatologist with Franciscan Physician Network, not all biting insects reside exclusively outdoors. Bites also can come from fleas, bed bugs or mites.

“Fortunately, most insect bites and stings are not dangerous, however, there are some which can be harmful to our health,” explained Shah. “Ticks can spread infections causing Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever."

Lyme Disease can be identified by circular red rash with central clearing after a tick bite. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever causes a spreading, spotted rash. Both need prompt medical attention, as they can lead to severe illnesses.

"If you are not feeling well and have symptoms such as fever, headaches, rash or body ache after a bug bite, let your doctor know immediately,” Shah said.

Preventing bites

Keeping skin covered as much as possible is one of the best ways to prevent bites, said Shah. “Avoid locations that may be more heavily infested with insects, such as areas with dense foliage. While hiking or camping, stay on the path and avoid rubbing up against plants.”

Bielski recommends keeping newborns and young infants out of environments where bites are likely to occur.