It's vital to maintain kids' sleep routines during this challenging situation

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many issues, but some might not be as obvious as others.

For children, distance learning, a need to stay home more often and other changes to everyday life can disrupt sleep patterns.

Though children may not have to get up as early to attend school at home, they should maintain normal sleeping habits.

“Sleep hygiene is very important,” said Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman, of Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer.

Dr. Innessa Donskoy, who specializes in pediatric sleep medicine at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, said your central clock can get confused when your normal sleep routine isn’t followed.

She understands families working and learning at home might stay up a little later than normal, but there are some ways to make sure the children are getting enough sleep.

She said what people do in the morning will affect how they sleep at night, and she encourages families to pick a time to wake up each day and “set it in stone” even if they don’t have to be anywhere at a specific time.