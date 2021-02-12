It's vital to maintain kids' sleep routines during this challenging situation

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many issues, but some might not be as obvious as others.
For children, distance learning, a need to stay home more often and other changes to everyday life can disrupt sleep patterns.
Though children may not have to get up as early to attend school at home, they should maintain normal sleeping habits.
“Sleep hygiene is very important,” said Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman, of Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer.
Dr. Innessa Donskoy, who specializes in pediatric sleep medicine at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, said your central clock can get confused when your normal sleep routine isn’t followed.
She understands families working and learning at home might stay up a little later than normal, but there are some ways to make sure the children are getting enough sleep.
She said what people do in the morning will affect how they sleep at night, and she encourages families to pick a time to wake up each day and “set it in stone” even if they don’t have to be anywhere at a specific time.
For those allowing children to stay up a little later, they can consider how much sleep their children typically get and determine an appropriate wake-up time.
Chang-Stroman said the amount of sleep children need each night can vary.
“Some kids could require more; some kids could require less,” he said.
Donskoy agrees each person is different, but she said the National Sleep Foundation has a graph that can give parents a starting point to determine how much sleep their children should get.
For school-age children age 6 to 13, the National Sleep Foundation recommends about 9 to 11 hours of sleep a night.
Donskoy and Chang-Stroman said there are other things parents should consider to help their children get enough sleep.
Donskoy said some children aren’t getting enough physical activity when doing distance learning.
People can take for granted how important it can be to have regular activities such as getting in and out of the car or bus, participating in gym and going to recess, and a lack of exercise can reduce the sleep drive in children.
“Activity, activity, activity,” Donskoy said. “Get creative.”
She said any type of exercise throughout the day can help people fall and stay asleep at night, and parents can find exercises for their children on YouTube or they can take a family walk.
“The walk is going to help with activity,” Donskoy said. “It’s really going to be that nice change.”
Chang-Stroman said establishing a bedtime routine can help children understand it’s time to sleep.
That can include bathing before bedtime or reading bedtime stories to children so they can wind down.
“Any sort of routine is good,” Chang-Stroman said.
He also recommends children get off their electronics at least one to two hours before bed to help settle their minds.
Donskoy said getting ready for bed should be a calm time, so it’s important to avoid situations that can be stressful or cause struggles. Dealing with rough situations right before bed can make it harder to sleep.
She also encourages parents to put away their phones when helping their children get to bed so they can have quality time together.
Some parents also could be wondering whether their children should be napping.
That can be different for each child, but Donskoy said it’s usually appropriate for children younger than 5 to have naps.
Some parents might be considering whether they should give their children melatonin at times to help them sleep. Chang-Stroman advises parents to check with a pediatrician before using it.
He understands many are facing challenges because of the pandemic and other issues, and he encourages them to stay positive.
“These are hard times,” Chang-Stroman said. “Do your best.”