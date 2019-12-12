We'll do just about anything to battle the bulge.
According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. the majority of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension are largely related to obesity, which is usually a product of an unhealthy lifestyle and poor dietary habits.
Hot among these weight-loss efforts is keto, a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that can help reduce weight quickly and may offer benefits to brain function and disease prevention.
The classic keto reduces the daily intake of carbohydrates and proteins to less than 10% each of the calories consumed, and the rest is fat.
Keto is based on the premise that drastically reducing the body’s supply of carbohydrates creates ketosis, where it burns a fat-based fuel known as ketones instead of carb-driven glucose.
Though it's too soon to determine the long-term effects of ketosis, there are some short-term issues. One, keto breath is a serious form of halitosis.
At the other end of the spectrum, women in ketosis can suffer the equally odor producing keto crotch.
When fat is burned, it produces ketones, "organic compounds made from carbon that do have an unusual odor," says Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Yale University School of Medicine. "So women do occasionally complain of noticing an odor of these ketones, which they feel may be arising from their vaginas.”
According to Minkin, who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, acidic vaginas are usually healthy so any disruption in vaginal pH it can cause inflammation in the form of vulvovaginitis and vaginitis. Symptoms can include itching, pain and a thick smelly discharge.
Minkin continues that vaginas are self-cleansing.
“That’s one of the reasons we don’t recommend douching, which can wash away not only the bad bacteria but also the good which keep the area acidic.”
Sometimes, however, women need to restore vaginal pH. Products such as RepHresh, an over-the-counter acidifier designed to promote vaginal health, can balance pH and relieve the itching, pain, discharge and odors associated with Keto crotch.
“Additionally, a vaginal probiotic such as RepHresh Pro-B contains the strains of probiotics that specifically promote vaginal health to balance yeast and bacteria every day,” writes Minkin on MadameOvary.com, the website she founded to promote women’s reproductive health issues. “
Keto crotch sufferers also can also try going off the diet for week, noting that if the odor goes away, it was most likely related to the diet. If the smell remains, it’s best to check with your ob/gyn.