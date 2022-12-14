Lifestyle changes key to reducing men’s cancer risk

Movember is a great annual event that draws attention to the crisis facing men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers.

Cancer in men is endemic across our country and now more than ever it is important for men to live in a way that reduces risk, not just in November, but throughout the year.

In 2018, for every 100,000 men in the U.S., 470 were diagnosed with cancer and 177 died. Indiana’s rate was even higher, with 199 deaths per cancer diagnosis in men.

Many patients think they are not at risk if cancer does not run in their family. Knowing your family history and communicating that with your physician is key, as early screenings may be recommended.

That said, heredity is a factor in only 5-10% of all cancers. Current or past tobacco use, alcohol use, obesity and exposure to the sun are all general risk factors for cancer, making the hard work in preventing cancer largely our own responsibility.

Patients are generally interested in how they can modify their diet to reduce their risk. There is no magic anti-cancer diet, but there are foods that can greatly reduce risk. Reducing your intake of red meat, processed meats and foods, fat and sugars and replacing them with fruits, vegetables, lean meats, proteins, whole grains and legumes can all help reduce the risk of cancer.

Reducing or eliminating alcohol intake is also key to prevention. Moderate drinking, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is two drinks a day for men or less, but no amount of alcohol is safe when it comes to cancer risk. Therefore, reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption may be recommended for men with an elevated cancer risk.

Tobacco use is also important to consider. Despite reduced tobacco use nationally, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death in men.

Multiple studies show that it is never too late to quit smoking. One year after quitting smoking, the risk of heart disease decreases by half. Ten years after quitting smoking, the risk of lung cancer falls to half that of a smoker.

We, as men, need to talk to our health-care providers, our families and ourselves honestly to get the best picture of our individual risk factors and what we can and cannot control about our health. Make an appointment with your primary-care physician, discuss family history and risk and schedule appropriate screenings.

Just as November does not need to be the only month in which we focus on men’s health, January does not need to be the only month for making resolutions. Let’s all resolve to take control of the cancer risks we can influence today, for ourselves and our families.

Dr. Saud Rana is a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist for Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City. The opinions are the writer’s.