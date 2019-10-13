Mushrooms as prostate cancer fighters
If you love mushrooms, good news. A new study has found that making mushrooms a staple in your diet may help prevent prostate cancer.
The study, authored by a Japanese Ph.D. candidate, followed nearly 36,500 men for a median of about 13 years, and found that those who consumed mushrooms once or twice a week had an 8% lower risk of prostate cancer than those who ate mushrooms less than once per week.
Those who consumed mushrooms three or more times per week had a 17% lower risk.
Source: International Journal of Cancer
Laziness gene?
Everyone has a lazy day here and there. However, researchers say if you’re chronically lazy, it may not be your fault.
Researchers at the University of Missouri have identified a gene related to physical inactivity in rats that may be connected to sedentary behavior in humans as well.
Many chronic diseases have been linked to inactivity, and researchers say that rather than focusing on ways to treat diseases after they have developed, more focus should be placed on determining what factors may contribute to physical inactivity.
Source: University of Missouri
Money and happiness
Being more wealthy than your peers can buy more happiness, a new study finds.
This is particularly true in countries with larger rich-poor divides.
Nick Powdthavee, a professor at Warwick Business School at the United Kingdom's University of Warwick, who conducted the study, says people care less about the figure they earn than how their income compares to that of those around them.
Researchers compared incomes, income rank and the well-being of 160,000 people in 24 countries, including the U.S. They found those whose incomes ranked higher than others of the same age, gender or religion were more likely to report happiness.
However, the effect on well-being was greater in locations where there was a wider gap between the rich and poor.
You have free articles remaining.
Source: Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin
Budget calories by meal
If you want to cut your calories, a new study by researchers from the University of Michigan, University of Warwick and National University of Singapore finds budgeting them by meal may be the most effective way.
While many weight-loss apps and companies advise dieters to stick to a daily calorie count, the international study found those who set an allowance for each meal consume fewer calories overall.
Experts say that’s because setting a calorie budget for each meal or snack provides more opportunities to cut calories, driving down overall totals by the end of the day.
Source: Journal of Consumer Research
Mass shootings affecting social activities
Nearly a third of U.S. adults say their fear of mass shootings prevents them from taking part in certain activities or events, according to a study by the American Psychological Association.
Hispanic adults also reported a higher level of anxiety or stress related to mass shootings, compared to white non-Hispanics.
The survey overall found:
- 79% of adults experience stress from the possibility of a mass shooting.
- 33% say that fear prevents them from going to certain events or places.
- 32% feel they cannot go anywhere without worrying about becoming a victim.
- 24% report changing how they live based on this fear.
When asked where they most fear a mass shooting, participants responded:
- 53% public event
- 50% mall
- 42% school or university
- 38% movie theater
Only 21% said they never stress out over the possibility of a mass shooting.
Source: American Psychological Association