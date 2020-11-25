No situation like the present to create some new traditions

When I recall family holidays and traditions, certain foods, people and places come to mind. Over time, with the passing of loved ones, children growing up with their own families and the ease of moving across the country, some traditions may be gone.

But there is hope, even with COVID dealing an another blow to time-honored holiday traditions: An “intermittent tradition.”

Intermittent tradition offers us the grace of ceasing and re-establishing. It offers flexibility during times of change. It gives us permission to try something new and then let it go if it isn’t a good fit or when circumstances change.

Some of you probably do this already, as you take turns hosting holiday meals and festivities. When it comes to food, our family often breaks from traditional preparations to meet our changing tastes and health needs and fulfill our desire for culinary adventure.

We traditionally eat turkey for Thanksgiving; however, we do an annual family check-in to determine how we’ll cook it. For a number of years, I roasted my turkey in the oven. More recently we’ve deep-fried or grilled our bird. We all get involved; it’s more fun and always delicious.