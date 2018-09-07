As the rates of childhood obesity rise, so do those of related diseases. And though many of us are aware of the increase in diabetes in children, another disease is imperiling kids as well.
“Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common liver disease in children,” says Dr. Kathleen Saoud, a Community Care Network pediatrician and doctor of osteopathic medicine on staff at Community Hospital in Munster.
According to 2017 data from the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 3 to 12 percent of children have NAFLD, a proportion that rises to 70–80 percent of children considered obese. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18.5 percent of children in the U.S. were obese. The NIH puts the increase in diabetes among children at 1.8 percent a year for Type 1 and 4.8 percent for Type 2.
Caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can begin as early as elementary school and the harmful health effects include cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and Type 2 diabetes.
Fatty liver disease can occur in children with elevated cholesterol levels, Saoud says. “When cholesterol levels are high, there is increased delivery of triglycerides — fat — to the liver. Elevated cholesterol can be due to the food we eat, which is why it is important to have healthy diet, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. In most children, NAFLD is associated with obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol levels.”
But it's difficult to diagnose because few symptoms are typical of it alone, says Saoud, who has offices at the Community Care Network Healthy Kids Care Center in St. John.
“Some children may complain of right upper quadrant abdominal pain, bloating or regurgitation although these symptoms are nonspecific for NAFLD,” she continues.
Other kids may have thickening and darkening of the skin around the neck or armpits, a condition usually associated with insulin resistance. "Although insulin resistance is associated with NAFLD, this skin finding is not a specific finding for NAFLD.”
Dr. Roland H. Walker, medical director at Marram Health Center in Gary, says if he suspects a child has NAFLD, he’ll order a liver function test to see whether liver enzymes are elevated.
“At-risk children should be screened between the ages of 9 and 11 and even younger if there is a family history of dyslipidemia or NAFLD,” Saoud says.
Children who are overweight or obese; who have insulin resistance, prediabetes, diabetes, dyslipidemia; or those with family history of NAFLD are considered at risk.
Screening can detect and treat NAFLD before long-term complications such as end-stage liver disease, liver transplant, diabetes, and even early death occur, Saoud says.
“According to the Expert Committee on NAFLD and North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, the goal of treatment is to decrease the fat stored in the liver as well as the inflammation in the liver, and the best way to do this is via weight loss,” says Saoud, noting that recommendations include avoidance of sugar-sweetened beverages and the consumption of a healthy, well-balanced diet, moderate- to high-intensity exercise daily and less than two hours per day of watching TV.
These dietary and lifestyle changes are extremely important but often difficult to implement, Walker adds.
“It’s hard for families to recognize that their diet isn’t healthy and could be contributing to NAFLD,” he says. “You need to let people know that their child falls into the obesity category. I show them a graph and say this is where your child is and where he or she should be.
"Unless the family changes, then it’s unlikely the child will lose weight. It’s very important for parents to make the changes in everybody’s eating habits in the family. I also think it’s important to have children get a yearly physical with labs. I practice medicine on how I want it on my child.”
He adds that kids with NAFLD need to get the proper level of care.
“Children are not little adults,” says Walker, who is executive director of the Northwest Indiana Health Department Cooperative. “You don’t want to send them to endocrinologists, hepatologists or gastroenterologists who just treat adults.”