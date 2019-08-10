Counseling helps parents of depressed teens
A new study suggests that parents of depressed teens in treatment also may benefit from counseling.
According to a new Northwestern Medicine study, while depressed teens were involved in active treatment, parents’ marriages and parent-child conflicts remained stable. Once treatment ended, however, relationships slightly worsened — indicating families were putting their own issues on the back burner while their teen received help.
To address this, the study’s authors recommend that parents of teens also seek counseling to ensure their relationships stay healthy.
Source: Northwestern University
Cartoon ads seen increasing vaping
Remember Joe Camel, the cartoon face of Camel cigarettes? Newly published research suggests cartoon characters in ads for e-cigarettes and e-liquids may be attracting young people to the nicotine-delivery products.
The research, which appeared in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, found that the recognition of the cartoon images had a positive association with expectations that the products would enhance socializing and taste good — even among those who had never used e-cigarettes.
Building upon prior research, the authors suggest this could lead to an increase in use among young adults.
Source: University of Southern California
Ultra-processed foods weigh heavily
Though it’s common knowledge that eating unhealthful foods can cause weight gain, researchers say people who eat a lot of highly processed food take in more calories and gain more weight than those who don’t.
As part of a study, researchers followed a control group in which half the subjects ate an “ultra-processed diet” that included what many would consider reasonable options such as chicken salad, sweetened Greek yogurt and baked potato chips.
The other half ate a minimally processed diet that included meats, fish, whole fruits and vegetables, eggs and oatmeal.
After two weeks, participants switched diets. The group eating the highly processed diet ate an average of 500 calories more a day, causing them to gain weight and body fat even though both diets had the same amount of calories, sugar, fat, fiber, carbohydrates and protein.
Source: National Institutes of Health
It's lunch time
If you’re a late luncher, take note.
A new study says consuming the right food and eating at the right time are equally important if you’re trying to lose weight.
The worst time? Researchers say taking a lunch break after 3 p.m. can slow your weight-loss progress. That’s because people who ate lunch late had little genetic variation of the perilipin protein, which is found in human cells and necessary for the fat-burning process.
A person’s internal clock also has a major effect on insulin sensitivity, and eating when that sensitivity is low can make it more difficult to mobilize body fat.
The best time? Researchers say ideally breakfast should be eaten between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by a midmorning snack two to four hours later. Lunch should be had before 3 p.m. and at the same time every day for best management of your metabolism.
Source: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition