What happens when our four-legged friends have difficulty with one or more of those legs?

Just like for humans, there are devices out there that can assist in improving mobility when a dog's limb is damaged or needs to be amputated.

Many pets can adapt to a missing leg and get around, but it may long-term effects on mobility and health.

“Most animals do well on three legs,” said Dagny Laur, board certified prosthetist and orthotist at Paws in Motion in Valparaiso. "However, as the animal ages, problems may begin to surface from compensating for the deformity.

"An animal’s stamina, endurance and morale decreases when they can’t do the things they are used to doing," Laur continued. "Premature arthritic changes may occur in the remaining joints of an animal that doesn’t have all of their limbs. ”

Laur has helped fit a number of animals with mobility devices over the years . “If I can help, I do. We have helped cows, goats, skunks, opossums, ducks, pigs, dogs and cats,” she said.

Her desire to help animals came from her decades of working with human patients. She attended Northwestern Medical School in the Prosthetic and Orthotic Program. “I have been helping humans, and still do, for almost 25 years at American Limb & Orthopedic Co. of Valparaiso,” said Laur. “Approximately six years ago, we decided to offer the same services to pets as an alternative to surgery. The animal division, Paws In Motion, has grown to be its own separate entity, and we offer a wide array of services based on the animal’s needs.”

Besides amputees, Laur works to enhance mobility and relieve pain and injuries for pets who have hurt one or more of their legs or have a congenital defect.

“Sometimes surgery isn’t an option because the owners can’t afford it, the animal has too many underlying medical conditions putting it at risk for surgery or the animal is too old.,” said Laur. “Sometimes animals have had surgery that has failed. So, there are many reasons that a brace, prosthetic or cart can help your animal live an active and happy life.”

Ganelle Dzierba of Valparaiso took her 1 1/2 year old dog, Emerey, to Paws in Motion for a brace after a partial tear of her right CCL tendon, similar to an ACL tear in a human.

“Due to the expenses of surgery, we did a lot of research and found Paws in Motion,” she said. Emerey’s injury was determined to be from sliding and jumping off the bed. She had such good results that, when she had a tear in her other leg three years later, they returned for another brace. “From the casting to the fitting, the team at Paws in Motion is very patient with animals and are quick and caring.”

When a 1 1/2 year old black Labrador named Maizey was having issues, her owner, Tina Evans-Hudzinksi of Kirklin, came to Paws on Motion where they fit Maizey for a device that improved her quality of life. “They are the kindest people and it has been a blessing to have another option rather than surgery,” said Evans-Hudzinski.

Eli was a little older when he was sidelined by an injury. Nicole Urban of took the 10-year-old dog to Paws in Motion after he tore both CCLs. “He was miserable because he couldn’t play or be a normal dog anymore,” said Urban. After getting a custom brace, Eli was back to his old self. “Paws in Motion gave him a new lease on life. He loves to play and run around with our other two dogs.”

Laur custom makes every prosthetic and orthotic (brace). “By enhancing the animal’s mobility, they give the animal their independence back so they aren’t as dependent on the owner,” said Laur. “All the owner has to do is put the device on daily and remove it before bedtime.”

Annie Baumgardner of Crown Point was grateful that a brace was available for her 2-year-old German Shepherd, Trey, who is missing a leg. Baumgardner got Trey after he had been thrown from a vehicle at 2-months-old and had to have his front right leg amputated. “He was high risk for his good arm popping out of place with the amount of stress. For him that would be catastrophic,” said Baumgardner. “The brace goes on and takes the impact of the joint off the elbow while it also protects it from dislocating. It keeps his stride more toward the center and helps long-term with his spine and better alignment. They customized a brace just for him and the first time he had it on, that boy just took off.”