Looking for a place for swim lessons in the Region? Here are a few places to consider:

Made in the shade

Dr. Matt Louzon, program coordinator of Safe Kids South Chicagoland and ThinkFirst University of Chicago, warns parents that drowning isn’t the only danger at the beach.

“The sun and heat pose dangers to all members of your family. As little as five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of skin cancer. Be sure to purchase broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Also reapply regularly as it wears off quickly with water or sweat,” he said, adding that sunscreen can expire and lose effectiveness. "For extra protection consider SPF rated clothing for swimwear such as rash guards. Children under 6 months should not wear sunscreen due to possible side effects so choose other physical sun barriers such as rash guards, tents, hats and umbrellas.”

He also reminds parents that children are susceptible to dehydration in the sun so they should increase water intake. Babies should breastfeed or have bottles more frequently when it’s hot. It's also important to avoid citrus fruits at the beach as they contain a chemical that increases light sensitivity if the fruit touches the skin, he notes. This can cause blisters, rashes and severe sunburn in exposed areas.

Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, associate professor of pediatrics with UChicago Medicine and pediatric director, Mother-Baby Unit at Comer Children's Hospital, echoed the importance of sun safety, suggesting that direct exposure be avoided from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when the sun's rays are strongest even on cold days and to apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours — and more often when the child is in the water — using mineral-based sunscreens on sensitive spots such as nose, cheeks and tops of ears.