Whether you're among the people who resolve to exercise more and lose weight each year, there's one change that can significantly boost your resolutions and overall health: Drink water.
“Drinking adequate amounts of water should be a part of any healthy lifestyle because of the great benefits it offers,” says Dr. Gloria Okereke of Primary Health Care Associates in Calumet City and UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. “It’s important to realize that water is essential for human life and function. We get water through the fluids we drink and our food intake.
“Water is helpful in getting rid of toxic waste products that the body makes over time by promoting urination, sweating or bowel movements. Hydration is important when experiencing fever, vomiting or diarrhea. It may also be helpful for bladder infections or kidney stones.”
Without enough water, she says, we are more likely to experience poor digestion leading to constipation, or less urination resulting in the accumulation of toxic waste products. “Water helps to promote good blood circulation,” she says.
“Every cell and organism in our body depends on water,” says Mary Condon, registered dietitian at Ingalls Wellness Center. “Fluids are critical to body temperature, transportation of nutrients, and mental function in areas of concentration, mood and short-term memory.”
Condon explains that our body cannot store fluids for time of need. “We must replace what we use, or dehydrate,” she says. That becomes critical when our body tries to produce energy from carbohydrates or fat. “The body can’t make the production if we’re dehydrated,” she says.
If you exercise, hydration is even more important. “The lack of hydration can impact exercise, especially with a high-intensity exercise regimen or sport,” says Okereke. “Specifically, it can affect your performance and endurance. Lack of fluids can affect the body’s ability to cool itself after exercise, and overheating can be dangerous. Dehydration can also increase fatigue while exercising. As you lose fluids while exercising via sweat, the body will eventually need you to replenish that water. It is important to have water by your side to help you prevent dehydration and for you to perform better while exercising.”
Then there's the correlation between hydration and weight loss. The annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that those with a higher body-mass index tended to show signs of being underhydrated. “The study results suggest the correlation between overweight people not drinking enough fluids, while those who were at target weight were more often properly hydrated,” says Condon.
Part of the correlation is that many people eat when their body is thirsty. “Many people confuse thirst with hunger,” Condon says. “I advise my patients to always drink water before they eat and then wait 15 or 20 minutes. With thirst sated, most of them eat less because part of their perceived hunger was really thirst.”