Geriatrics (65 and older): 25 ml of fluid per kilogram of body weight. (About .84 ounce per 2.2 pounds)

Adults (18-55): 30-35 ml of fluid per kilogram of body weight. (About 1.1 ounces per 2.2 pounds)

Children (2-18): 50-60 ml of fluid per kilogram of body weight. (About 1-2 ounces per 2.2 pounds)

Infants: 150 ml of fluid per kilogram of body weight. (About 5 ounces per 2.2 pounds)

Age, gender, other considerations

What roles do age and gender play in hydration?

“There no specific evidence-based recommendations on the exact amount to take daily,” says Dr. Gloria Okereke of Primary Health Care Associates, Calumet City, and UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. But, according to the Institute of Medicine, "women are encouraged to get about 2.7 daily liters (nearly three-quarters of a gallon) of total water through foods and beverages and males about 3.7 liters (nearly a gallon).”

“A lot of what the body needs depends on size and weight,” says Mary Condon, registered dietitian at Ingalls Wellness Center. “Recommendations are higher for men based on the assumption that men generally weigh more than women.”

“We also know that our elderly population is susceptible to dehydration,” Okereke says. “In the elderly population, there is sometimes a decrease in the body’s ability to recognize thirst. You start to see older patients who complain of being lightheaded. Frequently the reason is dehydration."

Those suffering from chronic conditions should talk to their primary care physician about fluid intake, says Okereke. Certain conditions, such as heart disease, may require restricting fluid intake, while others may benefit from more.