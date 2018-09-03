He’s 32 and still living at home. What gives?
“We call it ‘failure to launch,' ” says Cathy Cinko, a therapist for Franciscan Alliance’s Employee Assistance Program. “They’re children of the ‘boomerang’ generation returning home as adults or who haven’t left yet.”
Cinko cites several reasons:
- Young adults are marrying older
- Employment rates are dropping while incomes are flat
- Housing and college expenses have increased
And the situation is complex, says Tim McManus, who specializes in psychology and neuropsychology for UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. He says that those 18 to 21 are chronologically adults — defined by the ability to live independently — “but scientists believe while that was true two generations ago, now that doesn’t arrive until age 24, and I’ve seen an upper range of 27.”
Socioeconomic factors are in part responsible, McManus says. College debt payments can match or exceed rent payments, likely requiring a job paying $40,000 to $50,000. If that’s not available, “it makes sense to come home.”
Social media can play a role. “It doesn’t promote competence in developing social relationships because it’s an artificial connectedness," McManus says. "Likes" don't translate into relationships, he says, and can leave an adult child without real-life friends. “If I can’t live independently financially, I have to rely on relationships. But if I can’t do that well — working through conflicts with roommates, for example,” options are further limited, he says.
Gail Norton-Hale, a clinical social worker and family therapist for Franciscan Alliance, says millennials are less optimistic about the future, gravitating home rather than risking life on their own. She cites a Pew Research Center report that the median age of American children moving out is 26, with 20 percent of the population living in multigenerational homes.
“Parents have been more protective, especially after 9/11. And millennials feel more entitled because their parents protected them,” says Norton-Hale.
Effects on the family
Cinko says when an adult child returns home, the quality of parents’ lives can be diminished because they’ve had a chance to adjust to an empty nest: “That can increase the tension in the home.” Having another adult in the home affects a family’s economic resources, too, as the parents spend more.
Add grandchildren to the equation, and “there can be conflict as the grandparents are often more mellow and may think the adult child is too strict with their children,” says Norton-Hale.
Jennifer Jimenez, a nurse practitioner in the behavioral health department at East Chicago's St. Catherine Hospital, says parents "can also become more and more enmeshed in the child’s other relationships. They may be doing things for their adult child, so there’s no motivation for them to move on.”
Kandyce Karaus Hannon, a Porter-Starke Services therapist, cautions, “The worst thing is for the parent to do for an adult child what they do for a minor child, so the adult child feels no responsibility."
“The adult won’t think they have to do what the parent says. And it impedes their ability to form relationships when they’re always given what they need, with the parent prompting and guiding. It leaves the adult child unprepared to be in a relationship where all that is 50-50,” Jimenez agrees.
Boundaries and agreements
Cinko says it’s important for parents to discuss expectations right when the adult child moves in. She suggests discussing what chores the child will do, if the child is expected to pay a certain amount for household expenses, and when the child will leave.
“Parents can feel like they can’t tell their 34-year-old what to do — but they can,” says Jimenez. With boundaries the adult child learns to be independent, and “that can give them a sense of accomplishment,” says Jimenez.
Cinko says the child may have expectations, too, like wanting to be treated like an adult. “Allow the child to make decisions, even if the parents don’t support those decisions a hundred percent, if the child has a goal and is following actionable steps toward it. And I tell the parents to set a deadline for their child to find a new residence and financial resources.”
Get the agreements in writing. “That’s essential,” says Cinko.
The situation can be very positive. “People aren’t living alone and feeling alienated,” says Norton-Hale. And, says Cinko, “The child can be a true contributor to the household, make parents happy, and enhance the family’s quality of life. Not all families subscribe to the tradition of letting the kids go, and that’s OK."