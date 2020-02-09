Regular participation in yoga shown to benefit memory, other conditions

The study shows both groups experienced similar verbal memory-skill improvements after three months, but visual-spatial memory skills improved more in the yoga and meditation participants, according to UCLA.

The yoga and meditation participants also experienced less depression and anxiety.

Besides yoga and meditation, there are other types of memory exercises seniors can try, Tiangson said.

“Puzzles, Sudoku, card games, reading, keeping themselves active, learning a new instrument and maintaining healthy interactions with others are some of the exercises that can help seniors with cognitive decline,” Tiangson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Zolfo, owner of The Yoga Room in Crown Point, agrees yoga and meditation can help improve memory for senior citizens along with other benefits.

Building strength, improving flexibility, creating mindfulness and enhancing balance are more well known, Zolfo said, but “I have done yoga therapy for incontinence issues.”

He said practicing yoga also can provide a natural way to help manage issues with blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, aches and pains.

“We want to meditate not medicate,” Zolfo said.