Regular participation in yoga shown to benefit memory, other conditions

There are many benefits to yoga and meditation, and one of them is of particular note to seniors: Regular participation can help enhance their memory.
“There have been some studies stating that meditation can offset age-related cognitive decline,” said Dr. Maribonn Tiangson, an internal medicine physician with the LaPorte Physician Network.
She referenced a review of literature by physicians Tim Gard, Britta Holzel and Sara Lazar that indicates possible memory benefits of meditation.
“Based on this, preliminary evidence states that meditation, which could be in the form of yoga, can ‘offset age-related cognitive decline and perhaps can even increase cognitive capabilities in older adults,’ ” Tiangson said.
A 2016 UCLA study by a team of neuroscientists found a three-month yoga course and regular meditation helped stave off cognitive decline that can precede forms of dementia.
Those who participated in the study had reported memory issues, including misplacing items and forgetting names.
Some in the study also participate in weekly memory-enhancement training as well as daily memory exercises, according to UCLA.
Another group participated in weekly Kundalini yoga and practiced daily Kirtan Kriya meditation.
The study shows both groups experienced similar verbal memory-skill improvements after three months, but visual-spatial memory skills improved more in the yoga and meditation participants, according to UCLA.
The yoga and meditation participants also experienced less depression and anxiety.
Besides yoga and meditation, there are other types of memory exercises seniors can try, Tiangson said.
“Puzzles, Sudoku, card games, reading, keeping themselves active, learning a new instrument and maintaining healthy interactions with others are some of the exercises that can help seniors with cognitive decline,” Tiangson said.
Mike Zolfo, owner of The Yoga Room in Crown Point, agrees yoga and meditation can help improve memory for senior citizens along with other benefits.
Building strength, improving flexibility, creating mindfulness and enhancing balance are more well known, Zolfo said, but “I have done yoga therapy for incontinence issues.”
He said practicing yoga also can provide a natural way to help manage issues with blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, aches and pains.
“We want to meditate not medicate,” Zolfo said.
He said seniors shouldn’t be apprehensive about yoga, which is not just for younger individuals. “Anybody should be able to do it,” Zolfo said.
Zolfo said The Yoga Room doesn't designate a class for seniors. Instead, it puts students in age- and stage-appropriate programs.
Some of the classes that could benefit senior citizens are in its gentle yoga and chair yoga programs, Zolfo said.
The frequency that seniors practice yoga and meditation can vary.
Zolfo said it would be ideal to participate in it every other day to maximize its benefits.
Tiangson said it’s important for people to participate in activities they enjoy as often as they can.
“If they enjoy meditation and practicing yoga, they can do it as much as every day,” Tiangson said.
Visit www.yogaroom.com for information about programs.