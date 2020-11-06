Simple precautions can prevent problems with backpacks, poor posture

“Virtual learning definitely helps with decreasing the weight in kids’ backpacks,” he says, since lessons are often in electronic format and not hardback books. However, he cautions, “an important issue to consider is maintaining healthy neck posture while using computers. It is also important to try to keep track of the amount of screen time children are exposed to. This could have negative impacts on eyesight as well as on their social development.”

The backpack risks will return as Region students go back to school in-person. How can educators and parents help students protect their backs? “Limiting the amount of weight in backpacks probably carries the biggest impact,” Kavuri advises. “This may mean using lockers more frequently or finding more comfortable ways to carry books. One of the biggest steps parents can take is checking the posture of their kids when they are wearing backpacks. Poor posture is probably the easiest way to tell if the backpack is too heavy or unbalanced.”

Another preventive measure would be daily back exercises, he says. “This could be as simple as stretches, or, as involved as Pilates or yoga classes. Spending a little more time and effort upfront will likely lead to healthier and safer habits in the long run.”

