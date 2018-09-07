CROWN POINT — Things are getting hairy for the city’s police officers this month during a fu…

Ryan Bisping, of Man Cave Barbers in Crown Point, warns of an initial itchy phase that causes some men to give up.

“You have to get past that,” he said of the itching that can begin as early as the third day and last a few weeks.

This is time to determine the shape of things to come.

Many people prefer to follow their jawline when sculpting their beards.

Jason Potchen, owner of McFly's Gentlemen Shop in Crown Point, said men should use their razor at least once a week to keep the desired shape of a beard.

“You've got to stay on that,” Potchen said.

Men also need to be cognizant of how long they want their facial hair.

Potchen said those who intend to trim their beards on their own should invest in a good set of clippers, such as those made by Andis.

Depending on the length of a beard, barbers can use a variety of tools besides scissors, razors and clippers to get a desired look. That can include blow dryers and flat irons, Potchen said.

“It's a big thing,” he said of grooming facial hair.

Some might need to brush their beard depending on its texture and how long it grows.

Bisping notes that some men have very straight hair and others might have curly beards, which can play into the need to brush facial hair.

He said he brushes his beard, which he has had about four years, several times a day.