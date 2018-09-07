There are a number of reasons guys grow a beard.
Maybe they want to look like someone they've seen with facial hair. It could be the curiosity of what they would look like with a beard. Some just might not want to shave anymore.
Whatever the reason, there are a variety of steps involved in growing a beard. The first involves setting down a razor.
Barbers recommend letting facial hair grow several weeks to a couple months before shaping a beard — even if a short beard is the goal.
“Leave it alone,” Jason Potchen, owner of McFly's Gentlemen Shop in Crown Point, said, adding that “messing with it too much” is a common mistake among beard novices.
It's important to “fill in the canvas” to see how the hair grows, said Potchen, a barber for 19 years who opened McFly’s six years ago. “It could take months to address mistakes made by shaving it too early.”
A good beard starts and thrives with healthy skin.
“Beards can trap bacteria, dead skin cells and oils,” said Dr. Michael Welsch, a dermatologist with Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. “Skin conditions can develop under the beard.”
Welsch said seborrheic dermatitis, or more commonly dandruff, is the most common skin condition under facial hair. A beard also creates the potential for acne to develop.
Welsch said moles, freckles and other skin lesions can be masked by beards. They also could hide more potentially serious conditions, including skin cancer.
“Get any suspicious bump checked out,” Welsch said.
He has several recommendations to help keep skin healthy when facial hair is grown.
“Wash your face and beard twice daily using a gentle cleanser,” Welsch said.
If men experience dandruff, they can use over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos containing ketoconazole or selenium to help address the problem.
Those who are prone to acne should avoid using oils, Welsch said. If acne does appear, men can treat it with products containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.
“If the conditions fail to improve with the (over-the-counter) treatments, a dermatologist can evaluate and prescribe stronger and more specific medications,” Welsch said.
Likewise, Potchen and Ryan Bisping, of Man Cave Barbers in Crown Point, recommend washing a beard regularly with shampoo and conditioner.
Though beard-specific products are available, ordinary shampoo and conditioner will do.
Potchen recommends daily use of beard oil after showering to keep facial hair soft, give it a sheen, and moisturize the skin underneath.
Oils can be purchased at barber shops and local stores, including pharmacies.