Tasty ideas for improving cardiac health
On the table

Tasty ideas for improving cardiac health

When it comes to heart health and chronic disease, there’s an abundance of foods that help address the root cause. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and heart disease are influenced to a great extent by what we eat, as well as lifestyle factors such as exercise and stress management. There are powerful steps we can take, no matter our genetic makeup, to help prevent ill health.

The foods that increase heart health are often the same ones that reduce inflammation in the body, therefore minimizing the onset of other health conditions.

Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, collard greens, Swiss chard, mustard greens and turnip greens, are among the best sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are low in calories and high in vitamins A, K, folate, magnesium, potassium and iron. The compiled results of eight studies found that a high intake of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy and more) was associated with a nearly 16% reduction in the risk of heart disease. Popeye the Sailor Man, who loved canned spinach, was a smart guy.

Salmon

Fatty fish and fish oil contain omega-3 fatty acids. These help reduce inflammation in the body, which helps lessen the risk of heart disease and other conditions. Smaller, toxin-free fish such as sardines, herring and mackerel are other good options. Wild salmon is preferrable because it tends to be lower in pollutants and antibiotics.

Walnuts and almonds

Walnuts pack a powerful punch against conditions that lead to heart disease. They contain manganese, fiber, copper, healthy fat, can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol by up to 16% and also lower blood pressure. Almonds are high in fiber and monounsaturated fats and have been linked to lowering cholesterol and reducing belly fat, two risk factors for heart disease. A handful is perfect, since they are high in calories.

Avocados

When you hear the words “heart-healthy fats,” the avocado is right there. Vitamins E and K and potassium make this a winner. Using avocado oil when cooking on direct high heat is recommended because it remains stable.

Seeds

Chia seeds, flaxseeds and hemp seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. Add these to smoothies or puddings to help reduce inflammation.

Extra virgin olive oil

Taken from the Mediterranean diet, this is the perfect oil for dressing your salads and low heat cooking. It is high in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants and is linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk of heart disease.

Whole grains

The trick with whole grains is finding the real deal that contains all three parts of the grain: germ, endosperm and bran. Examples include whole wheat, brown rice, rye, barley, buckwheat, amaranth, millet and quinoa.

Pairing any of these grains with heart-healthy fat, some vegetables and lean protein, equals a fantastic meal. One of my favorites is brown rice, salmon, broccoli and a leafy green salad tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

Oats are included. Unsweetened, unflavored steel-cut or rolled (also known as old-fashioned) are best. They contain soluble fiber, are less processed and are absorbed more slowly. Eating soluble fiber several times per week can help lower cholesterol. Slower absorption means they are less likely to spike blood sugar. Oats for breakfast are best paired with some protein and fat to keep you full. Top your bowl of oats with a handful of walnuts and a few berries.

Berries

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are low in sugar and contain loads of antioxidants that help reduce several factors that lead to heart disease. Lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, body mass index and inflammation are possible when berries are included as a snack, dessert or smoothie addition.

Dark chocolate

High quality dark chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa is a fun food to add to this list. Minimally processed with few added ingredients and low sugar, this is a treat that makes lots of people happy. Cocoa antioxidants boost heart health when eaten in moderate amounts, about one ounce, several times a week.

And there’s more

Also on the list are: garlic; green tea; red, yellow, and orange vegetables (eat the rainbow); fruits such as oranges, cantaloupe and papaya; dried beans and lentils; and red win for those who imbibe. 

In summary, eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and low in processed meat, dairy and sweets.

Make it Simple

By choosing one category and adding a food to your diet that you don’t eat puts you on the right track reasonably. Perhaps focus on improving breakfasts or eating smarter snacks. Including an extra vegetable each day is also a good start. Take it slow, build upon your small wins and celebrate the long-lasting changes you're making.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Chocolate Nut Clusters

Ingrediants

1 cup bittersweet chocolate (at least 70% cacao), chopped or wafers

1 cup raw almonds

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and spread the almonds out in a single layer. Toast in the oven until golden brown and aromatic, about 15 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Bring a few inches of water to boil in the bottom of a double boiler. Place the chocolate in the top half and set it on the bottom half. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate is almost melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk until completely melted. Add the almonds and stir to combine.

Drop the nut clusters by spoonful onto the lined baking sheet. Allow to cool and harden. May refrigerate to speed up the process. Store in an airtight container in layers separated by wax paper for up to two weeks.

Any raw nut or combination may be used. Toasted unsweetened coconut flakes may also be added. Higher quality chocolate makes the clusters  tastier.

