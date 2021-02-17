Tasty ideas for improving cardiac health

When it comes to heart health and chronic disease, there’s an abundance of foods that help address the root cause. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and heart disease are influenced to a great extent by what we eat, as well as lifestyle factors such as exercise and stress management. There are powerful steps we can take, no matter our genetic makeup, to help prevent ill health.
The foods that increase heart health are often the same ones that reduce inflammation in the body, therefore minimizing the onset of other health conditions.
Leafy green vegetables
Spinach, kale, collard greens, Swiss chard, mustard greens and turnip greens, are among the best sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are low in calories and high in vitamins A, K, folate, magnesium, potassium and iron. The compiled results of eight studies found that a high intake of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy and more) was associated with a nearly 16% reduction in the risk of heart disease. Popeye the Sailor Man, who loved canned spinach, was a smart guy.
Salmon
Fatty fish and fish oil contain omega-3 fatty acids. These help reduce inflammation in the body, which helps lessen the risk of heart disease and other conditions. Smaller, toxin-free fish such as sardines, herring and mackerel are other good options. Wild salmon is preferrable because it tends to be lower in pollutants and antibiotics.
Walnuts and almonds
Walnuts pack a powerful punch against conditions that lead to heart disease. They contain manganese, fiber, copper, healthy fat, can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol by up to 16% and also lower blood pressure. Almonds are high in fiber and monounsaturated fats and have been linked to lowering cholesterol and reducing belly fat, two risk factors for heart disease. A handful is perfect, since they are high in calories.
Avocados
When you hear the words “heart-healthy fats,” the avocado is right there. Vitamins E and K and potassium make this a winner. Using avocado oil when cooking on direct high heat is recommended because it remains stable.
Seeds
Chia seeds, flaxseeds and hemp seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. Add these to smoothies or puddings to help reduce inflammation.
Extra virgin olive oil
Taken from the Mediterranean diet, this is the perfect oil for dressing your salads and low heat cooking. It is high in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants and is linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk of heart disease.
Whole grains
The trick with whole grains is finding the real deal that contains all three parts of the grain: germ, endosperm and bran. Examples include whole wheat, brown rice, rye, barley, buckwheat, amaranth, millet and quinoa.
Pairing any of these grains with heart-healthy fat, some vegetables and lean protein, equals a fantastic meal. One of my favorites is brown rice, salmon, broccoli and a leafy green salad tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.
Oats are included. Unsweetened, unflavored steel-cut or rolled (also known as old-fashioned) are best. They contain soluble fiber, are less processed and are absorbed more slowly. Eating soluble fiber several times per week can help lower cholesterol. Slower absorption means they are less likely to spike blood sugar. Oats for breakfast are best paired with some protein and fat to keep you full. Top your bowl of oats with a handful of walnuts and a few berries.
Berries
Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are low in sugar and contain loads of antioxidants that help reduce several factors that lead to heart disease. Lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, body mass index and inflammation are possible when berries are included as a snack, dessert or smoothie addition.
Dark chocolate
High quality dark chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa is a fun food to add to this list. Minimally processed with few added ingredients and low sugar, this is a treat that makes lots of people happy. Cocoa antioxidants boost heart health when eaten in moderate amounts, about one ounce, several times a week.
And there’s more
Also on the list are: garlic; green tea; red, yellow, and orange vegetables (eat the rainbow); fruits such as oranges, cantaloupe and papaya; dried beans and lentils; and red win for those who imbibe.
In summary, eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and low in processed meat, dairy and sweets.
Make it Simple
By choosing one category and adding a food to your diet that you don’t eat puts you on the right track reasonably. Perhaps focus on improving breakfasts or eating smarter snacks. Including an extra vegetable each day is also a good start. Take it slow, build upon your small wins and celebrate the long-lasting changes you're making.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.