Tasty ideas for improving cardiac health

When it comes to heart health and chronic disease, there’s an abundance of foods that help address the root cause. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and heart disease are influenced to a great extent by what we eat, as well as lifestyle factors such as exercise and stress management. There are powerful steps we can take, no matter our genetic makeup, to help prevent ill health.

The foods that increase heart health are often the same ones that reduce inflammation in the body, therefore minimizing the onset of other health conditions.

Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, collard greens, Swiss chard, mustard greens and turnip greens, are among the best sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are low in calories and high in vitamins A, K, folate, magnesium, potassium and iron. The compiled results of eight studies found that a high intake of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy and more) was associated with a nearly 16% reduction in the risk of heart disease. Popeye the Sailor Man, who loved canned spinach, was a smart guy.

Salmon