Tension headache relief, inflammation-fighting foods, aerobics and academics, sugar limits, exercise and sleep

Tame tension headaches
Tension headaches that occur when the neck, shoulder and scalp muscles become tense can put a damper on your day.
When tension headaches strike, there are a few things you can do to get rid of them:
- Pay attention to the basics, such as getting enough sleep and avoiding stress.
- Perform relaxation techniques, such as applying a heating pad to your neck and shoulders or exercising these muscles by strengthening and stretching them.
- See a therapist for biofeedback therapy in which electrodes are attached to your skin to detect electrical signals from your neck and shoulder muscles. This allows you to recognize when you are becoming tense and practice relaxation techniques.
- Try a medical approach. Medical professionals may be able to inject a local anesthetic into areas of concern or prescribe medications that can keep tension headaches at bay.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Foods to fight inflammation
Healthy food choices can help digestive bacteria release chemicals to manage chronic inflammation and disease. They are:
- Fruits and vegetables: Brightly colored vegetables and most fruits contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols.
- Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are associated with reduced markers of inflammation and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- Beverages: If you’re a coffee lover, that’s good news since the polyphenols in coffee and the flavanols in cocoa are thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is also rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Aerobics and academics
Research conducted for the American Heart Association shows that more than half of 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States do not have healthy cardiorespiratory fitness.
A key marker in overall health, cardiorespiratory fitness looks at how well the body can supply oxygen to muscles.
The study noted that in addition to improving a child’s cardiorespiratory health, aerobic exercise can offer other benefits as well, from improved academic achievement to clear thinking and better mental health. It can also give children a higher sense of life satisfaction.
Source: Circulation journal
Cut the sugar
The U.S. Dietary Advisory Committee has updated its federal nutrition guidelines in regards to sugar consumption.
The committee has recommended a 40% reduction in added sugar consumption. The guidelines, which are updated every five years, previously recommended that Americans consume less than 10% of their calories from added sugars. Now, the recommendation is just 6%.
On average, Americans get 13% of their calories from added sugars.
Source: Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Can exercising before bed be bad?
If you exercise right before bed, it may be disrupting your sleep.
That’s according to recent studies by researchers from Hokush University in Ebetsu, Japan, that show moderate- or low-intensity evening workouts overall do not affect a person’s sleep. But high-intensity workouts may disrupt a good night’s sleep.
In general, experts recommend completing a workout at least 1 hour prior to bedtime and to limit activities to yoga, stretching, walking, swimming and biking leisurely and light to moderate weightlifting.
Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information
