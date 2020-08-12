Tension headache relief, inflammation-fighting foods, aerobics and academics, sugar limits, exercise and sleep

Source: Harvard Medical School

Aerobics and academics

Research conducted for the American Heart Association shows that more than half of 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States do not have healthy cardiorespiratory fitness.

A key marker in overall health, cardiorespiratory fitness looks at how well the body can supply oxygen to muscles.

The study noted that in addition to improving a child’s cardiorespiratory health, aerobic exercise can offer other benefits as well, from improved academic achievement to clear thinking and better mental health. It can also give children a higher sense of life satisfaction.

Source: Circulation journal

Cut the sugar

The U.S. Dietary Advisory Committee has updated its federal nutrition guidelines in regards to sugar consumption.

The committee has recommended a 40% reduction in added sugar consumption. The guidelines, which are updated every five years, previously recommended that Americans consume less than 10% of their calories from added sugars. Now, the recommendation is just 6%.