School nutrition = leaner students
In-school nutrition programs promote healthier eating among middle-school students, and that limits increases of body mass index.
That’s according to a new study led by the Yale School of Public Health, which found students at these schools reported healthier behaviors than their peers at schools that don’t have similar nutritional programs.
In fact, students in schools with enhanced support to implement nutrition policies saw body mass indexes increase less than 1 percent. At schools without enhanced support, however, students saw increases of 3 to 4 percent.
Source: American Journal of Preventive Medicine
Bagging fewer Z's
More American adults, especially African-Americans and Hispanics, are getting less sleep.
According to a new study published in the journal Sleep, the percentage of Americans reporting six or fewer hours of sleep per night rose to 33 percent in 2017 from 29 percent in 2013.
The cause? Researchers point to periods of economic instability, an increase in societal stress and the greater use of smartphones.
Source: University of Southern California
Younger children, older bones
Bones in children born in the last few decades have reached full maturity faster than those born earlier last century.
A new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine found a “new normal” for timing when kids’ skeletons reach full maturity.
Researchers think an increase in exposure to environmental hormones and hormone mimickers may be the cause.
Source: University of Missouri Health
Exercise keeps the body young
Regular exercise during a person’s lifetime may help keep the body younger — as much as decades younger.
A study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, showed people in their 70s who had regularly exercised their entire lives had similar cardiovascular health to a 40- to 45-year-old.
Health experts say the average person should exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day.
Source: Ball State University