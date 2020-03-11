5 things to help you lead your healthiest life

Is it safe to go vegan as a senior?

The health benefits of a plant-based diet are well known. But is it safe to go vegan at an older age?

Researchers say a vegan diet, which excludes animal products, can be high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. However, it also can pose health risks, especially for older adults.

Animal products typically offer nutrients such as calcium, protein and Vitamin B12. However, researchers say with proper planning, including eating plant-based foods rich in these nutrients, a vegan diet can offer many benefits and improve overall health.

Source: Harvard Health

Cholesterol fighting foods

Changing diet can play a major role in improving cholesterol numbers.

That’s because some foods feature soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and drags it out of the body, and polyunsaturated fats, which lower low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, the "bad" cholesterol.

According to researchers, here are five foods to include in your diet: