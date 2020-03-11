5 things to help you lead your healthiest life

Is it safe to go vegan as a senior?
The health benefits of a plant-based diet are well known. But is it safe to go vegan at an older age?
Researchers say a vegan diet, which excludes animal products, can be high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. However, it also can pose health risks, especially for older adults.
Animal products typically offer nutrients such as calcium, protein and Vitamin B12. However, researchers say with proper planning, including eating plant-based foods rich in these nutrients, a vegan diet can offer many benefits and improve overall health.
Source: Harvard Health
Cholesterol fighting foods
Changing diet can play a major role in improving cholesterol numbers.
That’s because some foods feature soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and drags it out of the body, and polyunsaturated fats, which lower low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, the "bad" cholesterol.
According to researchers, here are five foods to include in your diet:
- Oats
- Beans
- Nuts
- Foods fortified with sterols and stanols (such as granola bars, orange juice and even chocolate)
- Fatty fish
Source: Harvard Health
Seeing eye problems clearly
While many age-related changes to the eyes aren’t considered serious, others such as cataracts, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy can severely affect sight.
Eye experts say if you experience any of the following, to call your doctor to get checked out:
- Change in iris color
- A dark spot in the center of your field of vision
- Difficulty focusing on near or distant objects
- Double vision or cloudy vision
- Excess discharge or tearing
- Pain
- Floaters or flashers
- Colored circles around lights or glare
- Hazy or blurred vision
- Sudden loss of vision
- Unusual sensitivity to light or glare
- Wavy or crooked appearance to straight lines
Source: Harvard Health
Another benefit of Mediterranean diet
A Mediterranean diet can improve older adults' health in just one year.
That’s according to research conducted in five European countries that showed eating a Mediterranean diet can have a positive effect on gut bacteria. Participants also saw an increase in bacteria associated with better brain function, a reduction in harmful inflammation and a decline in frailty.
Researchers say the production of short-chain fatty acids, which stave off disease and reduce bad bacteria in the gut, is tied to this type of diet.
Source: British Medical Journal Gut
A downside to fitness apps?
While there are many benefits to following popular fitness apps, new research says there might be some downsides as well.
In the last decade, wearable fitness apps have become extremely popular. However, experts at Dublin City University in Ireland say they can also promote obsessive behavior and burnout.
Researchers say companies may want to look into providing a monitoring system that alerts users when they are exercising too much or have an injury they should rest.
Source: Dublin City University