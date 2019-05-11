Health risks of shift work
Several studies have linked shift work with heart and metabolic diseases. New research, however, is explaining its long-term effect on the body.
The study suggests that shift work negatively affects the way a type of fat called triglycerides breaks down. It also affects the way the body uses sugar. Both of these increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Source: Experimental Physiology
Poor diet versus smoking
It’s well known that smoking is responsible for thousands of deaths each year. A new study, however, says a poor diet is responsible for more deaths across the globe than smoking.
The research claims around 11 million deaths per year — 1 in 5 — are the result of a poor diet.
To improve diet, eat more:
- Whole grains
- Fruit
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Vegetables
- Omega-3
And less:
- Salt
- Sugary drinks
- Processed meats
Source: The Lancet
Morning exercise can prevent brain drain
If you have a desk job, exercising in the morning may protect the brain from the harm done by hours of sitting, a new study shows.
Protecting the brain against reduced blood flow has many benefits, including maintaining brain health in older adults.
The research found that blood flow is at its highest at the beginning of the day. Those who exercised in the morning still had an increase of blood flow in the afternoon, while those who did not exercise saw their blood flow drop by about 20%.
Source: Journal of Applied Physiology
Live long and interval train
It’s known in the bicycle-riding community that you can improve your maximal oxygen uptake, or VO2, by 3% after doing just four weeks of high-intensity interval workouts twice a week.
Now, a new study is showing that the bump in maximal oxygen uptake by performing intervals of high-intensity workouts also can lower your risk of heart disease by about 3%.
Researchers say you don’t have to be a cyclist or know your VO2 max to benefit. Moving more and getting fitter means you’re likely improving your VO2 max and overall health.
Source: European Society of Cardiology
Diabetes drug supports kidneys
A drug that helps control blood sugar in diabetics may help prevent or slow kidney disease.
Diabetes can damage the kidneys over time and lead to kidney disease, which causes millions of deaths each year. While some blood pressure drugs can lower this risk, they are only partially effective.
This new study tested about 13,000 people with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease and found that those on the blood sugar drug had a 30% lower risk of kidney-related problems.
Source: New England Journal of Medicine