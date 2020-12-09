Tips to ease stress when COVID precautions keep everybody home

As COVID-19 numbers rise and the weather gets colder, many families struggle to find the time and space to stay healthy mentally even as they are safeguarding their physical health.
“Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC goes on to note that disease prevention measures such as social distancing and mask wearing can exacerbate these feelings, even as they are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Jean M. Lubeckis, a therapist with Franciscan Alliance based in Michigan City and Chesterton, advises that families take several approaches to manage stress, particularly at times when quarantining at home may be necessary.
“Get out in the fresh air even if it’s getting colder and hats, coats and gloves are needed,” Lubeckis advises. “And exercise as much as possible.”
According to the American Psychological Association, only 17% of adults report exercising daily. But the effects of daily exercise are proven to reduce stress and anxiety and improve mental as well as physical health.
The association notes that “53% of adults say they feel good about themselves after exercising, 35% say it puts them in a good mood and 30% say they feel less stressed.”
Taking some alone time when necessary is important for everyone in the family, Lubeckis says.
“Different people have different needs, and some people have a greater need for alone time,” she said. “It is important to know yourself and if you need that time, try to plan for it, arrange for it to happen.”
Alone time may include a relaxing bath, listening to music with headphones, reading, meditating or taking a walk, Lubeckis suggests.
“It may only be 10 or 15 minutes, but those few minutes might make a significant difference. This should be discussed with the family members so that everyone knows that each family member is entitled to a short amount of quiet/alone time every day,” she said.
Creating some separation can be beneficial when the whole family is in the same house 24/7, Lubeckis said.
“Depending on the size of the house, have identified spaces for everyone to work in,” Lubeckis said. “If parents are working from home and kids are doing elearning, set some identified times throughout the day to talk so parents can assist with schoolwork if that is feasible.”
Sandra L. Duncan, executive director at Adventure Club, a child care provider in Northwest Indiana, has some ideas to create dedicated spaces at home.
“Think about how you can spread out," she said. "Think, how can I carve out spaces, somewhere in the house so my child can have a space of their own, especially if you’re not fortunate enough to have a playroom.
Duncan noted that her daughter pulled the bed out from against the wall to create some space behind the headboard. “Behind there, my granddaughter put her baby dolls and books, and now it’s her place to get away.”
Another idea, Duncan says, is to rearrange a couch or chair at an angle to create a space between the furniture and the wall to give a child some privacy.
“Have a discussion about respecting individual spaces and the need for privacy,” Lubeckis said.
The internet holds many resources that may help families cope with the stress.
“Use YouTube videos on mindfulness, perhaps as a family, to relax,” Lubeckis advises. “There are short ones under five minutes that can be used.
People can also schedule in “get up and move” times throughout the day.
“For kids, there are videos; search for ‘Go Noodle’ which can help get them up and move throughout the day,” Lubeckis said.
It is also extremely important to remember to breathe, she continued.
“I suggest that people put Post-It notes on their computer monitors to remind them to breathe throughout the day,” Lubeckis said.
“I know that parents feel stressed about this, and they want to give their kids the very best. It’s only right,” said Duncan. “But I think the No. 1 advice I would give is give yourself a break, do what you can do and let go of stuff you can’t do. You can only do so much.”
