Tips to ease stress when COVID precautions keep everybody home

Taking some alone time when necessary is important for everyone in the family, Lubeckis says.

“Different people have different needs, and some people have a greater need for alone time,” she said. “It is important to know yourself and if you need that time, try to plan for it, arrange for it to happen.”

Alone time may include a relaxing bath, listening to music with headphones, reading, meditating or taking a walk, Lubeckis suggests.

“It may only be 10 or 15 minutes, but those few minutes might make a significant difference. This should be discussed with the family members so that everyone knows that each family member is entitled to a short amount of quiet/alone time every day,” she said.

Creating some separation can be beneficial when the whole family is in the same house 24/7, Lubeckis said.

“Depending on the size of the house, have identified spaces for everyone to work in,” Lubeckis said. “If parents are working from home and kids are doing elearning, set some identified times throughout the day to talk so parents can assist with schoolwork if that is feasible.”

Sandra L. Duncan, executive director at Adventure Club, a child care provider in Northwest Indiana, has some ideas to create dedicated spaces at home.