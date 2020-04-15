Tips to stay healthy on the road start with those at home: Wash your hands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With or without a global pandemic, parents want to know how to keep their families healthy while traveling.

Though the spring and summer travel seasons may be disrupted by official restrictions, some advice is evergreen, says Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist with Franciscan Alliance.

“The advice remains the same because really what you’re trying to do when you’re taking precautions against COVID-19, it’s not very different,” Kaufman West said.

As the coronavirus situation progresses, the U.S. has issued travel warnings regarding several “high risk destinations,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html for the latest list.

Doctors recommend that their patients check with local authorities, as well as with the CDC, even up to departure to check on their destination.

“Everything is changing day to day,” Kaufman West said.

The next steps have become common advice, says Kaufman West.