Tips to stay healthy on the road start with those at home: Wash your hands

With or without a global pandemic, parents want to know how to keep their families healthy while traveling.
Though the spring and summer travel seasons may be disrupted by official restrictions, some advice is evergreen, says Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist with Franciscan Alliance.
“The advice remains the same because really what you’re trying to do when you’re taking precautions against COVID-19, it’s not very different,” Kaufman West said.
As the coronavirus situation progresses, the U.S. has issued travel warnings regarding several “high risk destinations,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html for the latest list.
Doctors recommend that their patients check with local authorities, as well as with the CDC, even up to departure to check on their destination.
“Everything is changing day to day,” Kaufman West said.
The next steps have become common advice, says Kaufman West.
“Stay home if you’re sick. After that, if you have to travel if you’re sick, wear a mask,” Kaufman West said. “That applies to kids. If they are sick, you should definitely mask them. Because they are less likely to cough into their elbow or use a tissue, they can contaminate everything around them.”
Even when traveling create social distance. Even a common cold or influenza is particularly dangerous to the elderly, the very young and the immunocompromised — those with medical conditions that suppress their immune systems.
COVID-19 is more dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised, as well as people with other conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
“Children and their family members should engage in usual actions to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, including covering coughs, cleaning hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and staying up to date on vaccinations, including influenza,” according to CDC.gov.
The CDC says frequent hand washing is key.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” advises CDC.gov.
A common piece of advice is to sing “Happy Birthday to You” twice to reach the 20 seconds. Websites such as washyourlyrics.com can create an instructional hand washing poster featuring your favorite song.
Kaufman West recommends some additional tips, especially for families flying or taking public transportation.
“There are a lot of opportunities for people to share germs,” Kaufman West said. “I don’t sit that close to my husband on the couch, as you do on an airplane.”
Shared surfaces are also a source of possible infection, she said.
“When you’re sitting in a plane or train or something that isn’t your own vehicle, bring a bottle of hand sanitizer,” she advises. “Once you have touched the seat belt, armrests and then have a snack, those germs go directly into your mouth.”
She also advises bringing a package of antibacterial wipes.
“That’ s really great for kids because you can’t just continually hand sanitize them,” she says, “but you can wipe down anything that’s plastic, toys that fall on the floor, those come in really handy especially with children.”
One measure that's difficult for many people is to stop touching their faces.
“Adults are slightly better at not touching their face all the time; unconsciously we do it often,” says Kaufman West. “So really just trying to keep kids’ environment and their hands clean will be the best thing parents can do.”
