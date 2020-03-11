Training, conditioning, socialization can help dogs overcome anxiety

Just like young kids, our four-legged friends can be scared of a lot of things. From loud noises to separation anxiety, there are a number of things that can frighten our pets and affect their quality of life.
A recent article posted on the American Kennel Club’s website identified several causes of fear and phobias in pets that can cause behaviors ranging from shaking and pacing to whining, barking, hiding and even aggression. Top stressors in dogs include noises, needles and strangers.
“I think some of the most common fears that we discuss are fear of noises like thunderstorms, the vacuum cleaner and fireworks,” said Dr. Melissa Buggie with St. John Animal Clinic. Fear of other people and animals and fear of the vet's office are two others she sees often.
Exposing pets to different situations early can help prevent such fears. “We know that puppies go through a fear period very early in their life — from about eight to 16 weeks. During this time period, we try to expose them to as many positive experiences as possible. This is a great time to take your dog to puppy kindergarten, where they will be able to socialize with other pets and people. Often times they teach some easy commands and work on exposing pets to different things. They may walk on different types of flooring, work on navigating an obstacle course, etc. We can’t expose our pets to everything that they may experience in their lifetime, but we can help them to be more accepting of new things,” said Buggie.
Buggie's clinic practices "fear free" medicine, including "happy visits."
"This is a time when pets can come into the clinic and just visit, eat treats and explore without any procedures being performed," she said. "We want our patients to be comfortable coming into the clinic. We want them to know that veterinary care is so much more than injections and painful things. Each happy visit should be a positive, fun visit with lots of treats and praise. I am always so happy when our patients are pulling their owners through the door to get into the clinic.”
Pet behaviorist Adrian Moreno, who owns Canine Affinity in Schererville, said socialization is key in reducing fear of strangers. “Dogs who haven't been properly socialized or have had a negative experience during their imprinting or formative stages of growth can exhibit strong fears toward strangers. Many dogs will initially avoid new people in their home but if cornered, may react defensively with snapping at them. In time, if left unchecked, it will snowball into a confident defense reaction where a dog may outwardly defend itself more abruptly and with out seemingly provocation,” he said.
He also recognized that fireworks and loud noises can panic dogs. “A loud noise in the air, can be life changing for a dog. A natural reaction is to flee, take cover. Doing so gives the dog security and thus they learn that is the appropriate response. This can be remedied through counter conditioning training, where a new association is created with the negative causing stimulus (fireworks) such as feeding the dog a treat. In time, the dog will learn that a loud boom means a treat is coming,” explained Moreno.
Buggie suggests seeing a vet sooner rather than later to address extreme fears. When desensitization isn’t an option, such as in the case of fireworks, medications can help the animal get through the situation.
Moreno also noted that one of the most common pet fears is separation anxiety, which can cause everything from chewing, drooling and scratching to channel stress.
“At the onset of these fears, the reactions may be subtle in nature and usually go unnoticed by pet owners. As puppy owners, these behaviors may seem cute and endearing, but as the pet matures, these behaviors become stronger and inappropriate when dealing with an animal with teeth,” said Moreno. “Generally, pet fears, phobias, stressors as I like to call them can be remedied with a structured training program rooted in clear communication, trust, and lots of positive rewards.”