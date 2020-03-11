Training, conditioning, socialization can help dogs overcome anxiety

“I think some of the most common fears that we discuss are fear of noises like thunderstorms, the vacuum cleaner and fireworks,” said Dr. Melissa Buggie with St. John Animal Clinic. Fear of other people and animals and fear of the vet's office are two others she sees often.

Exposing pets to different situations early can help prevent such fears. “We know that puppies go through a fear period very early in their life — from about eight to 16 weeks. During this time period, we try to expose them to as many positive experiences as possible. This is a great time to take your dog to puppy kindergarten, where they will be able to socialize with other pets and people. Often times they teach some easy commands and work on exposing pets to different things. They may walk on different types of flooring, work on navigating an obstacle course, etc. We can’t expose our pets to everything that they may experience in their lifetime, but we can help them to be more accepting of new things,” said Buggie.