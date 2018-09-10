Rabies prevention for pets is codified by Indiana law: “All dogs, cats and ferrets older tha…

In many households, pets are considered members of the family, making their care a top prior…

All of these adorable animals are up for adoption.

Raising money and awareness

There’s a “Walk for a Dog” phone app that connects walking with your dog to supporting a favorite animal organization, said Dr. John Lynam, a urologist with the Porter Physician Group.

The app, available at WoofTrax.com, records your dog walks and sends a donation to a participating animal shelter. The more a person and dog walk, the more the app donates, thanks to sponsors.

Humane Indiana also is hosting an opportunity for dogs and their owners to help animals in the shelter.

Paws in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Community Park in Munster. The free one-mile walk and vendor fair that's open to the public raises money to care for the animals.

For more information, go to humaneindiana.com/events.