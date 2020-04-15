Wash your hands, female longevity, strength training benefits, sleep requirements, walking, blood type and Covid-19

Wash your hands
We all know by now the importance of washing your hands to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19.
But when should you lather them up?
According to the World Health Organization, you should wash your hands:
- After coughing or sneezing
- When caring for the sick
- Before, during and after food preparation
- Before eating
- After using the toilet
- After handling animals or animal waste
- When your hands are visibly dirty
Source: World Health Organization
Study investigates why females live longer
A new study by scientists at University Lyon 1, a prestigious science and technology institute, that looks at why female wild mammals live substantially longer than males found several factors play a role.
Scientists found that sex-specific traits and environmental factors play a major role, including DNA and roles each type of animal plays in its tribe.
This helped females live an average 18.6% longer than males from the same species. In humans, women live 8% longer than men.
Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Strength training does a body good
Though it’s accepted knowledge strength training can build muscle mass, studies show that it can also build strong bones.
For those who have osteoporosis — about 8 million women and 2 million men in the U.S. — strength training is an important tool to reduce the risk of breaks.
Free weights, weight machines and resistance bands can be used to increase a person’s strength training regiment.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Are you getting enough sleep?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 3 adults does not get the amount of sleep they should.
Feeling sleepy the next day is just the tip of the iceberg. People who consistently get less than 6 hours of sleep a night face a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity, studies show.
Researchers suspect a disruption in blood pressure and blood sugar regulation plays a role, as well as an increase in stress hormone levels and inflammation, which can affect the heart.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Stepping lively
New research from the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults older than 40 who walk more during the day reduce their chance of death from any cause in a 10-year period.
Though the go-to daily step count for many has been 10,000, researchers say any type of activity is good, and the more, the better.
For instance, those who typically get around 4,000 to 5,000 steps a day should strive for 8,000 steps to see substantial benefits, researchers say.
Source: Journal of the American Medical Association
Blood type and Covid-19 risk
New research from Tianjin, China, shows a person’s blood type may affect their risk for COVID-19.
After analyzing 2,200 blood samples from patients in China, as well as tens of thousands of healthy people, researchers found those with A-Type blood had a significantly higher risk of COVID-19. Those with O-Types had a lower risk.
Researchers suspect it may come down to the antibodies in the various blood types and stress those with O-Types are susceptible to the virus.
Source: State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology
