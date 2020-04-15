Wash your hands, female longevity, strength training benefits, sleep requirements, walking, blood type and Covid-19

New research from the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults older than 40 who walk more during the day reduce their chance of death from any cause in a 10-year period.

Though the go-to daily step count for many has been 10,000, researchers say any type of activity is good, and the more, the better.

For instance, those who typically get around 4,000 to 5,000 steps a day should strive for 8,000 steps to see substantial benefits, researchers say.

Source: Journal of the American Medical Association

Blood type and Covid-19 risk

New research from Tianjin, China, shows a person’s blood type may affect their risk for COVID-19.

After analyzing 2,200 blood samples from patients in China, as well as tens of thousands of healthy people, researchers found those with A-Type blood had a significantly higher risk of COVID-19. Those with O-Types had a lower risk.

Researchers suspect it may come down to the antibodies in the various blood types and stress those with O-Types are susceptible to the virus.

Source: State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology

