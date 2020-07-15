Wellness retreats help participants regroup and improve ways to handle stress

Things just aren't what they used to be.
It’s not just an old saying from a “get off my lawn” curmudgeon. The coronavirus and its ripple effects on our health, economy and psyche have altered everyday life, which was already hectic enough. People are anxious and stressed, with good reason.
Perhaps it’s the right time for a wellness retreat.
Also referred to as a health retreat, a wellness retreat is a purposefully designed program of therapies and activities guided by experienced, certified health and fitness experts toward an objective.
The goal of a wellness retreat can be anything from weight loss to improving fitness, recalibrating your lifestyle or adapting a healthier routine, including addressing medical conditions from a more holistic perspective.
“A wellness retreat should help you to accomplish health goals,” said Dr. Renee Kimberling of the Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso. “The retreat should help you to focus on what your health goals are and the best way to achieve those goals through a combination of exercise, nutrition, meditation and medical guidance.”
If it sounds serious, that’s because wellness retreats are more structured than a typical getaway. A wellness retreat aims at promoting your health and well-being through a combination of physical, psychological and spiritual activities.
BrynAlyn Evorik, holistic health practitioner at Simple Wellness in Crown Point, makes the point of understanding wellness coaching. “Wellness coaching is more than just focusing on an individual’s diet,” she said. “Sure, diet is part of wellness, but so is time management, stress management, self-care and sleep.”
What to look for in a wellness retreat?
“Do any of us really know what we need?” Evorik asked. “We all tend to think we know exactly what we need, or we may just want improvement.” She suggests starting with establishing priorities and setting goals. If you’re not sure what your specific goals are, research may help.
Dr. Robert Newhalfen, chiropractic physician and owner of Motus Integrative Health, with offices in Crown Point and Schererville, believes there are three critical elements to look for in a wellness retreat — breathing, movement and nutrition.
“Ninety percent of us do not know how to benefit from proper breathing,” he said. “Diaphragm breathing, from deep down in the belly, is beneficial in many ways. It’s a learned exercise, and it’s important to relieving many issues such as stress and back pain.”
Newhalfen suggests taking the opportunity to change dietary habits while on retreat. “We benefit physically in many ways from eating raw, less processed food,” he said.
Kimberling suggests looking for a retreat that includes down time to be used for meditation, journaling and just slowing down.
“Solitude is a great time for some inward reflection,” she said. “A class or session that challenges you to take a personal inventory can be very helpful. How can you unplug and slow down a little? What stops you? Can you modify that in your everyday world?”
“I think there are a variety of different types of wellness retreats, and they all serve a purpose for the right individual,” Evorik said. “There are yoga retreats, cleanse and cooking retreats. I honestly don't think there is a good or bad kind of retreat as long as it is advertised honestly.”
Yoga, meditation, exercise, art, nutrition, group sessions or classes on a variety of topics are all advertised on wellness retreats’ websites. As you research them, note what sounds interesting and what doesn't. A list of likes/dislikes can provide you with the starting point to pick the best retreat for your objectives.
It’s all about the benefits.
Kimberling searches for a retreat that will help her detoxify. “There are several ways to detox, physically as well as mentally,” she said. “Sauna and steam can help detox physically. Quiet time and discussion groups can provide support for your mental detox.”
Newhalfen believes that a diet modification can work wonders. “If we eat more natural, less processed, we can help our body and our immunity system quite a lot,” he said. “You don’t have to go to extremes. Change can be gradual. Take baby steps that add up over time.”
A wellness retreat should provide opportunity and optimism. Minor changes you can incorporate into your everyday life should be the goal. Gradual improvement is key.
