Wellness retreats help participants regroup and improve ways to handle stress

Kimberling suggests looking for a retreat that includes down time to be used for meditation, journaling and just slowing down.

“Solitude is a great time for some inward reflection,” she said. “A class or session that challenges you to take a personal inventory can be very helpful. How can you unplug and slow down a little? What stops you? Can you modify that in your everyday world?”

“I think there are a variety of different types of wellness retreats, and they all serve a purpose for the right individual,” Evorik said. “There are yoga retreats, cleanse and cooking retreats. I honestly don't think there is a good or bad kind of retreat as long as it is advertised honestly.”

Yoga, meditation, exercise, art, nutrition, group sessions or classes on a variety of topics are all advertised on wellness retreats’ websites. As you research them, note what sounds interesting and what doesn't. A list of likes/dislikes can provide you with the starting point to pick the best retreat for your objectives.

It’s all about the benefits.