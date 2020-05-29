Healthy summer activities abound

The organization has developed a five-stage approach that aligns with state guidance.

This past week, the facility’s lap pool opened for lap swimmers only as part of stage three, with one swimmer per lane.

“On June 15, as we move into stage four of our plan, the lap pool will open up to lane sharing and the leisure pool will open to a maximum of 50 swimmers at a time,” Tripp said. “Both of our pools are indoors and will encourage social distancing.”

Although 5K races can be found nearly every weekend throughout Chicagoland, many 5Ks have instead changed to virtual 5Ks.

For example, the Manic Meadery Wine Run 5K, originally scheduled for June 7 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, has switched to a virtual 5K race, which allows a participant to run the distance on his or her own, and then report the results to organizers.

According to the event’s website, organizers will ship a race shirt, bib, finisher medal and wine glass to participants, along with a link with instructions to key in their 5K results.

Some races in the region on the calendar for later in the summer are still scheduled in-person, though as the dates approach, participants should check their status.