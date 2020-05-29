Healthy summer activities abound

Now that warmer temperatures have arrived, many are eager to leave the indoors and bask in the sunshine.
However, with the impact of COVID-19 on recreational activities, many are concerned their options for exercise and other activities may be limited.
Health experts say, however, there are many ways to stay healthy this summer that also allow for some time spent away from home.
“With the bike trails opening back up, going out for bike rides or roller blading on them is a great option,” said L.J. Mattraw, wellness manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers. “Even going hiking to the Dunes or other state parks once they are open is a great way to get outside.”
The National Park Service has opened several of the beaches and parks along the national lakeshore, though according to the website, some closures are still in place. Park updates can be found at nps.gov.
Brittany Tripp, wellness and strategic marketing director at the Valparaiso Family YMCA, says another favorite summer staple, swimming, is currently being phased back into the organization’s offered activities.
“All of our Valparaiso Family YMCA facilities, including the pool, are gradually re-opening in alignment with Gov. Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan,” she said.
The organization has developed a five-stage approach that aligns with state guidance.
This past week, the facility’s lap pool opened for lap swimmers only as part of stage three, with one swimmer per lane.
“On June 15, as we move into stage four of our plan, the lap pool will open up to lane sharing and the leisure pool will open to a maximum of 50 swimmers at a time,” Tripp said. “Both of our pools are indoors and will encourage social distancing.”
Although 5K races can be found nearly every weekend throughout Chicagoland, many 5Ks have instead changed to virtual 5Ks.
For example, the Manic Meadery Wine Run 5K, originally scheduled for June 7 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, has switched to a virtual 5K race, which allows a participant to run the distance on his or her own, and then report the results to organizers.
According to the event’s website, organizers will ship a race shirt, bib, finisher medal and wine glass to participants, along with a link with instructions to key in their 5K results.
Some races in the region on the calendar for later in the summer are still scheduled in-person, though as the dates approach, participants should check their status.
Camping can be another great way to get some fresh summer air while maintaining social distancing, Mattraw says.
Indiana recently permitted campgrounds to open as long as social distancing requirements have been met.
Other outdoor activities that allow for distance include golfing and fishing, Mattraw said.
“Now that golf courses are back open, if you do decide to go play, try walking instead of taking a cart,” he said. “Fishing is a great way to get outside and relax, too. We have a lot of rivers and lakes in the area to fish at even if you don’t have a boat.”
For rainy days, many fitness centers have opened or are in the process of opening as well.
“As we welcome our members back to the Y, we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our members, program participants and staff,” Tripp said. “We want to help our members focus on what matters most, their health, their families and their community.”
