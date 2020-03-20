Helping children navigate the coronavirus crisis

Although children will mimic a parent’s behavioral or emotional response to a tense situation, Trammell said children have fewer emotion management skills.

“They are likely to act differently than we do because their emotions are dysregulated,” she said. Kids may instead react in a more irritable, angry, needy, whiny, anxious or depressed manner, she said.

“Keep in mind, their world has been turned upside down,” Trammell said. “Many kids are out of school indefinitely, have missed some of their favorite activities and are away from their friends and teachers who have become their family away from home.”

Focus on clarity

For children who exhibit a higher level of anxiety, Trammell recommends focusing on less quantity of information, and instead on more clarity of information.

“Anxiety in kids paints a worst-case-scenario thought process,” she said. “So if there is a lot of information given to them, it gives more fuel for the anxiety to find worst-case scenarios.”

Share clear, essential information with children paired with lots of genuine reassurance and possible redirection, such as a physical activity or brain-break game, she said.

Avoid emphasizing worst outcomes