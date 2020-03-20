Helping children navigate the coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter how individuals go about their daily lives, these changes can be especially difficult for children.
With schools shut down, activities canceled and many homebound for the foreseeable future, many children are struggling with this new sense of normalcy.
Indiana University expert Dr. Beth Trammell said parents hold the key to creating a secure environment for children during this time of uncertainty.
“In any situation of uncertainty, kids watch and listen to how we respond,” she said. “Are we panicking? If so, they will panic. Are we scared? If so, they will be scared. Are we calm? If so, they will feel like it is another day.”
Trammell, a licensed psychologist and an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at IU East, said there are a few points to keep in mind as parents consider talking with their children about COVID-19.
Avoid fear-based language
Be aware of our parenting messages that start with fear-based language, Trammell said.
“For instance, ‘I worry that,’ ‘I am afraid that’ or ‘I’m scared that.’ Even if we use these statements in simple or nonchalant ways, our kids hear ‘worry’ or ‘afraid’ or ‘scared’ and then simply pull that feeling word out of context as something they should feel,” she said.
Although children will mimic a parent’s behavioral or emotional response to a tense situation, Trammell said children have fewer emotion management skills.
“They are likely to act differently than we do because their emotions are dysregulated,” she said. Kids may instead react in a more irritable, angry, needy, whiny, anxious or depressed manner, she said.
“Keep in mind, their world has been turned upside down,” Trammell said. “Many kids are out of school indefinitely, have missed some of their favorite activities and are away from their friends and teachers who have become their family away from home.”
Focus on clarity
For children who exhibit a higher level of anxiety, Trammell recommends focusing on less quantity of information, and instead on more clarity of information.
“Anxiety in kids paints a worst-case-scenario thought process,” she said. “So if there is a lot of information given to them, it gives more fuel for the anxiety to find worst-case scenarios.”
Share clear, essential information with children paired with lots of genuine reassurance and possible redirection, such as a physical activity or brain-break game, she said.
Avoid emphasizing worst outcomes
One area of focus parents should avoid is the death rate. While Trammell does not advise lying to children, she says parents should instead focus on messages of safety and security, especially in children who are under 8 or 9 who may not have the capacity to fully understand.
If children ask, Trammell said parents should stick to the facts using a reputable source such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and always end any statement with encouraging messages.
However, it is also important to never say, “We’re not going to get sick,” Trammell said.
“Just focus on staying healthy and ways to prevent it,” she said.
She recommends parents phrase their words using a script such as, “No one knows who will get it or not get it, but we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves healthy, like washing our hands, eating well, staying active and avoiding public places where we might get germs.”
Develop new routines
For children of any age, the best way to help with the new normalcy they are experiencing is to develop new routines.
Kids, and individuals in general, thrive on routines, Trammell said. Routines and clear expectations together create structure.
“So our best way to help kids cope is to develop new family routines, coupled with clear expectations — verbally given, perhaps physically listed,” she said.
New routines can include an increase in fun, play and adventure, but minimize play dates, she advises.
“Despite there being lesser risks in dying, kids are often in closer physical proximity to one another and have fewer polished hygiene skills,” Trammell said. “So they may be more susceptible to contracting the illness.”
This is a good time to revisit and teach proper hand washing as well, she said.
“So many kids have poor hand washing and so many parents are busy and expect them to just wash their hands appropriately when told,” she said. “So one small step for all parents to do today is to practice good hand washing.”
Listen and empathize
For high school seniors missing out on making memories these last few months of school, coping can be difficult.
“It can feel especially hard for kids or teens who have had to face a cancellation that isn’t able to be made up,” Trammell said.
Empathetic listening, rather than moving straight to “fix it” mode, is one way parents can help their teens through this challenging time.
“Just sit with them in the sadness and disappointment,” she said. “In these situations, there isn’t much to fix and just listening is a powerful remedy all on its own.”