Here comes the sun: Region doctors offer advice for protecting your skin, preventing cancer

“The issue with patients tanning is that those who are at high risk for skin cancer or have a strong family history of skin cancer, tanning is equivalent to ultraviolet radiation induced sun damage,” he said. “Over time, this sun damage accumulates to the point of possibly inducing skin cancer.”

Even those who are aware of the dangers of the sun now may not have been aware of it during their youth, Soleymani said.

“We’re living in a time where we are seeing patients who did not have this information readily available when they were younger,” he said. “As a result, we are seeing more skin cancer because of increased awareness as well as the consequences of excess sun exposure from when they were younger.”

Soleymani said he is interested to see how the numbers play out as the next generations grow into adulthood, as more and more people are using more adequate sun protection at a younger age now.

Be aware, take action

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Soleymani and Shah said there are several actions individuals can take now to protect their skin and recognize early symptoms of skin cancer, especially considering one in five Americans will develop this type of cancer in their lifetime.