Here comes the sun: Region doctors offer advice for protecting your skin, preventing cancer

If you believe that as long as you don’t burn, tanning is safe, you’re not alone.
According to a recent survey of 1,000 Americans, the American Academy of Dermatology found that 35% of respondents incorrectly believed or were unsure of whether tanning is safe as long as an individual does not burn.
The survey’s results also included other misconceptions that dermatologists say are surprising given the amount of sun exposure education available, including 31% who stated they were unaware that tanning causes skin cancer.
Dr. Namrata Shah, a dermatologist with Franciscan Physician Network and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, said many patients are unaware of basic precautions to reduce their risks of skin cancer and are unaware that some of their actions put them at risk for skin cancer.
“Tanning is at the top of the list for this type of risky behavior,” she said. “Many feel a tan is healthy. In fact, no tan — indoor or outdoor — is safe. Every time your skin tans, it is being damaged, increasing the risk of all types of skin cancer, not to mention premature aging.”
Dr. A. David Soleymani, founder of Dermio and Dermio Dermatology, which has offices in Chicago and Northwest Indiana, said that while most of his patients are conscientious of their risk for skin cancer, there are occasional patients who believe incorrect advice like getting a base tan is safe.
“The issue with patients tanning is that those who are at high risk for skin cancer or have a strong family history of skin cancer, tanning is equivalent to ultraviolet radiation induced sun damage,” he said. “Over time, this sun damage accumulates to the point of possibly inducing skin cancer.”
Even those who are aware of the dangers of the sun now may not have been aware of it during their youth, Soleymani said.
“We’re living in a time where we are seeing patients who did not have this information readily available when they were younger,” he said. “As a result, we are seeing more skin cancer because of increased awareness as well as the consequences of excess sun exposure from when they were younger.”
Soleymani said he is interested to see how the numbers play out as the next generations grow into adulthood, as more and more people are using more adequate sun protection at a younger age now.
Be aware, take action
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Soleymani and Shah said there are several actions individuals can take now to protect their skin and recognize early symptoms of skin cancer, especially considering one in five Americans will develop this type of cancer in their lifetime.
“Avoid the sun after 10 a.m. and before 2 p.m., wear SPF 30 to 50 or higher, wear sun protective clothing that is more readily available than ever, and seek shade whenever possible,” Soleymani said.
Do not assume cloudy or winter days are safe from UV exposure, Shah said.
“Most patients are unaware that dangerous UV rays are present year-round,” she said. “I always remind patients that even on a cloud day, up to 80% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays can reach us, causing damage to our skin. I reinforce that sunscreen is important year-round.”
All body parts are at risk, Soleymani said.
“Sometimes we find skin cancers on the bottom of the foot, in between the toes and on the buttocks, so we have to be vigilant,” he said.
Shah said the lips are another frequent spot for skin cancer.
“Lips should be protected with a lip balm with an SPF 30 or higher,” she said.
When applying sunscreen, Shah said it’s important to do so correctly.
“Most people only apply 20 to 50% of the recommended amount of sunscreen,” she said. “The average adult needs enough sunscreen to fill a shot glass to properly cover the body.”
Apply sunscreen 15 minutes prior to going outdoors as well, Shah said.
“Very rarely do I hear a patient tell me they reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating,” she said. “With education, our patients are gaining the knowledge to properly protect their skin.”
Even when taking the proper precautions now, Soleymani said it’s critical to look for warning signs early.
“If you have any moles on your body that break the ABCDE rule, then you should give your dermatologist a call,” he said.
A stands for asymmetry, meaning if the lesion is divided in half, the two halves do not look the same.
“B stands for borders, referring to moles with irregular borders,” he said. “C stands for color, so look for more than one color, and D stands for diameter, which means if you have a lesion that is greater than 6 millimeters in diameter or larger than the size of a pencil eraser, you should get your lesion checked by your dermatologist.”
E stands for evolving. Soleymani said if an individual has a lesion that is changing in any way, that person’s skin should be examined as soon as possible.
“Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, and if you see a dermatologist, we can catch melanoma at its earliest stages,” he said. “It’s when melanoma is ignored or missed when it can begin to spread and become deadly.”
Shah recommends everyone get a routine skin check.
“We typically don’t have an age recommendation to start skin exams, however it’s never too early,” she said.
