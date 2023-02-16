Rich, decadent, creamy chocolate. For many, chocolate is a soothing and comforting treat. It is enjoyed when celebrating happy occasions as well as nursing a broken heart. Is it possible that something so delicious could also be healthy? Depending on the quality of the chocolate, the answer is, “Yes.”

Americans eat an average of 12 pounds of chocolate each year. I may be on the higher side of that average, as I consider it a staple in my diet. If you are a fan, this is an opportunity to look at it from a fresh perspective. While you may be content with any kind of chocolate, choosing a richer, darker variety will offer added benefits.

Chocolate is usually not thought of as a healthy food because the cocoa component is often low and the additional ingredients in a candy bar, such as sugar, milk fat and cocoa butter, add calories and fat. Milk makes the chocolate bar smooth and creamy, and the sugar masks the bitter taste of the cocoa.

This creates a delicious treat that is extremely easy to eat in excess. Any health benefits from the chocolate are outweighed by the sugar and fat.

To experience chocolate's many health benefits, choose that which is 70% cocoa content or higher with minimal added ingredients. If this is too bitter for you, work your way up to that percentage. When I bake chocolate chip cookies, I use dark chips and unsweetened cacao nibs. This gives the cookies a unique flavor and crunch with lower sugar content. They’re also a wee bit healthier.

Dark chocolate and cocoa contain a wide variety of antioxidants, compounds that help fight free radicals. Free radicals are naturally occurring unstable molecules that can come from the environment and normal processes that occur in the body. They can damage healthy cells, leading to chronic inflammation and disease. Other foods that are high in antioxidants are wild blueberries, pecans, goji berries and a variety of other fruits, vegetables, nuts and herbs. Chocolate is in highly esteemed company.

Because of its antioxidant content, chocolate can help fight disease and improve heart health. A number of studies have shown that eating chocolate can help lower blood pressure. It is effective in reducing total cholesterol and bad LDL.

Brain function may improve from increased blood flow. This could be beneficial for young adults with learning disabilities and older adults to help maintain cognitive function. Flavonols (a type of antioxidant) in chocolate help protect our skin from sun damage. Regular consumption may also improve blood flow to the skin and increase skin density and hydration.

Though more studies are needed, there is evidence that it may improve the brain’s ability to deal with chronic stress. To top it all off, chocolate contains a decent amount of fiber and a variety of minerals, making it nutritious.

One of the best reasons for eating chocolate, besides for its sheer deliciousness, is that it really does boost our mood. Thanks to its tryptophan, phenylethylamine and theobromine, indulging helps us feel happy and less anxious. This is a good reason to always have plenty of chocolate on hand — in case we need to share.

In some people, chocolate causes headaches, bloating, constipation, mood changes, sleep disturbances and weight gain. It does contain caffeine, so if you’re sensitive, it’s best to avoid it. There are even those who don’t care for it.

For us chocolate lovers, about an ounce of dark chocolate per day, after a meal, will satisfy the need for something soothing. This is enough to offer health and happiness benefits without causing weight gain. Enjoyment without guilt.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.