Hospice of the Calumet Area Bereavement connects with clients through virtual support groups

“The grieving process is so important and having some type of closure is very important,” said Ticich.

HCA Bereavement counselor Krystle Kerkow feels technology “surprisingly” has been more inviting for clients since “some have a difficult time expressing themselves in a more formal group setting.”

"There’s no cookie cutter method to helping someone through grief because everybody has a unique relationship with their loved ones,” said Kerkow. “We often tell others that we know how they feel but the truth is we don’t. It’s best to empathize with them but be mindful and respectful of their own personal grief journey.”

Kerkow highlights a recent support group in which men were sharing ideas to celebrate their loved one’s legacies through discussions about creating music playlists and journaling stories that brought them comfort.

“Sometimes, especially with men, it takes longer to process their feelings before they begin to share, but virtually they’ve been more open,” said Kerkow. “We’ve also seen their enthusiasm in encouraging other family members to participate. It’s really our honor to offer our families the compassionate and professional support they need.”