Hospice of the Calumet Area Bereavement connects with clients through virtual support groups

Hospice of the Calumet Area Bereavement Facilitator Sarah Ticich had mixed feelings about technology months ago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, her mind quickly changed as she learned to embrace its impact on her work.
Ticich and Krystle Kerkow created Healing Hearts virtual support groups three months ago as a way to connect with families.
“Traditionally, the one-on-one interactions were helpful in building relationships, but innovation like technology has played a tremendous impact on health,” said Ticich. “The bottom line is that having a presence, even virtually, in society is crucial. People are still suffering, perhaps even more now than ever.”
Ticich feels the pandemic has enabled professionals to rethink social work.
“Many families are facing a lack of closure when their loved ones die,” said Ticich. “Any loss is painful, but not being able to have family and friends around you during times of need can have a significant impact on how people deal with loss."
Ticich points to the fact that technology has enabled her office to have the opportunity to connect with family members across the country who would not have that option otherwise. Their department also participates in virtual memorial services that celebrate the lives of patients that have passed. The next virtual service is set to air at 6 p.m. on March 23 on the HCA website and Facebook page.
“The grieving process is so important and having some type of closure is very important,” said Ticich.
HCA Bereavement counselor Krystle Kerkow feels technology “surprisingly” has been more inviting for clients since “some have a difficult time expressing themselves in a more formal group setting.”
"There’s no cookie cutter method to helping someone through grief because everybody has a unique relationship with their loved ones,” said Kerkow. “We often tell others that we know how they feel but the truth is we don’t. It’s best to empathize with them but be mindful and respectful of their own personal grief journey.”
Kerkow highlights a recent support group in which men were sharing ideas to celebrate their loved one’s legacies through discussions about creating music playlists and journaling stories that brought them comfort.
“Sometimes, especially with men, it takes longer to process their feelings before they begin to share, but virtually they’ve been more open,” said Kerkow. “We’ve also seen their enthusiasm in encouraging other family members to participate. It’s really our honor to offer our families the compassionate and professional support they need.”
Hospice of the Calumet Area offers Healing Hearts support groups for children, teens and adults. Participants are encouraged to connect with the Hospice of the Calumet Area office and do not have to have someone in services to take advantage of grief support.
HCA recently partnered with Sesame Street and its online community resource center focusing on helping children with facing life's challenges, including grief and coping.
Healing Hearts virtual bereavement support groups will begin in April and run through June.,
For more information about HCA’s support programs, contact Krystle Kerkow at 219-922-2732 or email Sarah Ticich at sticich@hospicecalumet.org.