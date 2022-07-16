Hot topics: Balance and longevity, workout timing, kids' vision and depression, gut and heart health link, vitamin d and mental health

Balance key to a longer life

Balancing different parts of your life is often the key to a healthier life, but new research says that balance can literally predict a longer life expectancy.

Brazilian researchers at the Exercise Medicine Clinic Clinimex in Rio de Janeiro have found that those who cannot balance on one foot for at least 10 seconds are twice as likely to die in the next 10 years.

Researchers say that a person’s balance ability is a more broad indicator of life expectancy across several age ranges and that poor balance is linked to frailty in older adults.

Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine

Peak time of day? Gender matters

If you’re trying to find an optimal time of day to exercise, research shows it may differ for men and women.

The new study found that exercising in the morning or evening produces different results with gender figuring into it.

Researchers at Skidmore College in New York tracked the benefits of exercise in a group of women and a group of men. Part of the groups were assigned to exercise between 6 and 8 a.m., while the other half exercised between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. All participants were healthy and active and were trained according to the PRISE method (protein pacing intake combined with Resistance functional, Interval spring, Stretching, Endurance exercise).

Researchers found that women who exercised in the morning showed bigger reductions in reduced total fat and blood pressure. Those who exercised in the evening saw more improvement in their upper body muscle strength and mood.

Men who exercised at both times improved their physical performance, but those who exercised in the evening saw greater benefits in heart and metabolic health.

Source: Frontiers in Physiology journal

Kids' vision and well-being

A new study has found that children with myopia, or nearsightedness, experiences significantly more depression and anxiety.

Researchers at Orbis International found that those who cannot participate in physical activities or have lower academic achievement because of poor eyesight are more likely to experience mental health issues.

Researchers recommend improving accessibility of eye care treatments to kids around the world to boost children’s mental health and well-being.

Source: Ophthalmology journal

Gut, heart health link

Researchers have drawn a connection between heart health and gut health.

By analyzing the results of more than 500 studies, researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center found that a harmful metabolite called trimethylamine-N-oxide is produced in the presence of full-fat dairy, egg yolks and red meat.

Researchers found that those who have heart failure tend to have more gut metabolites, which are also associated with more hospitalizations and higher mortality rates. They also found that heart failure patients tend to have a less biodiverse gut.

Source: Heart Failure Reviews journal

Vitamin D and mental health

Vitamin D levels have long been linked to bone, cardiovascular and respiratory health. Now researchers say vitamin D deficiency can increase risk for conditions including dementia and stroke.

Researchers at the University of South Australia say a genetic analysis supports vitamin D deficiency’s association with dementia and a lower brain volume. This, in turn, can increase a person’s risk of dementia and stroke.

While they say more research is needed, it’s important to monitor overall vitamin levels regularly.

Source: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition