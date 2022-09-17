Hot topics::Banana peel nutrition, gut benefits of green tea, post-cancer hearing problems, walking and diabetes prevention, grapes and longevity

Nutrition boost of banana peels

Banana peels are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and protein, yet most people discard them for the fruit inside.

A new study shows that using banana peels in baking can have nutritional benefits. Researchers at Aligarh Muslim University and the University of Houston found that substituting 7.5% to 15% of wheat flour in cookies with flour made from banana peels not only increased the cookies’ antioxidant levels but also reduced their fat content.

Researchers found that lower concentrations (around 7.5%) didn't alter texture and taste.

Source: ACS Food Science & Technology

Grapes key to longer life?

Next time you go to grab a snack, a new study suggests reaching for grapes.

Researchers at Western New England University have found that someone who consumes two cups of antioxidant-rich grapes daily could live an average of four to five years longer.

While the study’s subjects were mice rather than humans, researchers say these findings will prompt further investigation into the role of antioxidants in disease management and prevention.

Source: Foods journal

Light walk to diabetes prevention

A new analysis suggests that just a few minutes of light walking after eating may help reduce the risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at the University of Limerick and Manchester Metropolitan University found that even standing rather than sitting can have benefits after a meal, though not as many as walking for a few minutes.

The study examined whether light walking could help smooth post-meal blood sugar spikes. Frequent changes in healthy glucose levels can lead to type 2 diabetes.

A study published in 2009 found that taking a 20-minute walk after eating could reduce a meal’s glycemic impact. However, this newest study found that even two to five minutes of walking can help do the same.

Source: Sports Medicine

Post-cancer hearing tests needed

Among adult survivors of cancer, significant hearing issues are one of the most common effects, according to a new study.

Researchers at University of California San Francisco found that more than 50% of study participants who had undergone chemotherapy were experiencing significant hearing problems.

While a previous study associated the administration of platinum drugs and hearing loss in adults with testicular and head and neck cancers, this study is the first to demonstrate hearing problems can occur with breast, gastrointestinal, gynecologic and lung cancers as well.

The study’s authors recommend that evaluations of hearing loss and tinnitus be done before, during and following chemotherapy, since hearing issues can lead to other problems such as interruptions to routine activities, sleep and other life enjoyments.

Source: BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care

Added gut benefits of green tea

A new study is looking at whether green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits in the gut could impact other health risks, such as those linked to metabolic syndrome.

Researchers at Ohio State University and Pennsylvania State University found that consuming green tea may not only reduce blood sugar levels but also lower gut inflammation.

The study included two groups of participants — those with metabolic syndrome, a cluster of factors that increase the risk of heart attack or stroke, and healthy individuals.

Participants were given gummies containing catechins in the equivalent of five cups of green tea, for 28 days. Participants then spent a month with no supplements and another 28 days taking a placebo.

The findings showed that the extract produced health benefits in both sets of participants.

However, consuming that amount of green tea daily could lead to other issues, especially if the tea is caffeinated. Many dietitians instead recommend consuming one cup of green tea a day to realize its full benefits without too much caffeine consumption.

Source: Current Developments in Nutrition journal