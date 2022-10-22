Hot topics: Blood tests finding cancer, mom's diet and croup, apples and well-being, Mediterranean diet and cognition, climate change and heart disease

Taking climate change to heart

A new study shows heat waves can worsen the conditions of heart failure patients, a concern as average temperatures increase.

The study found that warmer temps were associated with weight loss, which could lead to low blood pressure and renal failure in heart failure patients. Researchers at the University of Montpellier in France studied a group of patients during a heat wave and were surprised to find that their weight dropped.

With climate change causing warmer temperatures, the researchers said patients should contact their health providers about the possibility of reducing their doses of diuretics during heat waves.

Source: ESC Heart Failure journal

Mediterranean diet good for cognition, too

Dietary habits could influence the levels of certain blood metabolites associated with cognitive function.

Researchers found that the levels of the plasma metabolites directly corresponded with following the Mediterranean diet, which is built around fruits, vegetables and grains with healthy fats such as olive oil, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard University said.

Technological advances have allowed researchers to take a closer look at metabolites and how they are associated with disease states. For example, other studies have showed a direct correlation between plasma metabolite levels and dementia.

Source: Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal

An apple a day ...

It’s no surprise that apples are a better snack than potato chips or sugary foods. However, a new survey found that those who ate fruit more often showed fewer depression symptoms and an overall greater psychological well-being.

Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England, also found that those who frequently ate savory snacks had increased depression, anxiety and stress.

Even those who ate smaller portions of fruit saw better mental health, researchers said.

Source: British Journal of Nutrition

Effects of mom's diet on baby’s croup

A new clinical trial has found that children younger than 3 are less likely to develop croup if their mothers included fish oil and vitamin D in their diets while pregnant.

The study by researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark is among the first to look at the effects of vitamin D and fish oil on croup development.

Croup is a viral chest infection that causes a “barking” cough and difficulty breathing. Though it is common, it can send some children to need hospital treatment.

Source: European Respiratory Society

Blood test may spot cancer without symptoms

A new blood test could spot cancer even in patients who do not have clear symptoms.

The Pathfinder study offered the Galleri blood test to more than 6,600 adults who did not have symptoms indicating cancer. The blood test detected dozens of new cases of disease, many of which were in early stages and nearly 75% of which were cancers for which there's not routine screening.

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York said the test looks for cancer DNA in the blood.

Source: European Society for Medical Oncology