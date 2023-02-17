Beware the Kraken

Nicknamed “Kraken,” COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 is catching the attention of scientists who say it quickly spreads from person to person.

Computational Virologist Trevor Bedford and researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle say XBB.1.5 has a reproduction number of 1.6. That means when a person is infected with this subvariant, he or she will infect about 1.6 other people on average.

Researchers say this transmissibility could cause a spike in cases in the short term, though it’s unclear how factors such as immunizations and previous infections could affect transmission.

Source: Nature journal

Cycling to brain health

Finding time to work out with a busy schedule can be difficult. However, bouts of just 6 minutes of high-intensity cycling could help delay the onset of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

That’s according to a new study by researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand. They say intense periods of exercise can increase production of a specialized protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor. This protein is vital for brain formation, learning and memory, as well as extending the lifespan of a person’s healthy brain.

Source: The Journal of Physiology

Water consumption lagging

A poll of 2,000 British adults revealed most aren’t getting the recommended eight glasses of fluids per day.

Instead, the average person drinks just four glasses of water per day, and many survey respondents say they hydrate through drinks such as tea and coffee instead.

While nearly 64% of the respondents said they know they should drink more water each day, nearly half say they forget. About 44% said they can recognize signs of dehydration, such as dark urine, headaches and dry mouth.

Source: OnePoll

Emotional eating bad for the heart

While comfort food can provide reassurance during a stressful time, experts say it’s likely doing more harm than good, especially for the heart.

Researchers at the University Hospital of Nancy in France studied just over 1,100 participants on whether they considered themselves emotional eaters. Researchers recorded any cardiovascular damage, such as diastolic dysfunction and carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (or stiffness in the arteries), that the participants sustained during the study.

They found that emotional eating was associated with stiffer arteries, a condition that can increase risk of heart disease and stroke.

Source: European Journal of Preventive Cardiology

Pets help protect your brain

A recent study found that older individuals who have owned a pet for more than five years score higher on cognitive memory tests than those who do not have a pet.

Researchers at the University of Michigan examined a survey that asked more than 20,000 adults older than 50 whether they had pets. Using those findings, the researchers examined how respondents fared on cognitive scores and found that participants older than 65 had much higher short- and long-term memory scores than similarly aged respondents who did not have a pet.

The reasons behind these findings could be physical and emotional, researchers say. For example, pet owners often move around more with their pets. Studies also show having a pet can help relieve mental health issues such as loneliness and depression, as well as chronic stress.

Source: Journal of Aging and Health