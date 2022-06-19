Hot topics: Diet and ADHD, nutrients for heart health, vegetarian kids' development, oral health in pregnancy, senior vision and misdiagnoses

Diet's role in ADHD symptoms

Eating fruits and vegetables may help a child’s inattention issues, according to a new study.

Researchers at Ohio State University surveyed parents with children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. They found that those who ate more fruits and vegetables over a 90-day period showed less severe symptoms of inattention.

The study, published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, was part of a larger, more comprehensive study that focused on which micronutrients best treat symptoms of ADHD and poor emotional control in children ages 6 to 12.

Source: Ohio State News

Nutrients for heart health

Individuals who eat a diet rich in nutrients including protein, zinc and vitamin B3 could experience improvements in heart health, according to a new study.

A study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in the Netherlands, monitored 72 participants in a weight-loss program that included exercise and nutrition modifications.

All of the participants had abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high bad cholesterol or low good cholesterol.

By the end of the study, those who were on a low-calorie, high-protein form of the Mediterranean diet lost 9% of their body weight. Measurements on carotid artery thickening and block flow also improved.

Source: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel

Vegetarian kids' growth on par with meat-eaters'

If your children don’t like meat, a new study may provide reassurance that they will still have similar measures of growth and nutrition as meat eaters.

However, researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto also found that those on a vegetarian diet were more likely to be classified as underweight. Researchers emphasized in the study that parents should take special care when planning their kids’ vegetarian diets.

Nearly 9,000 children age 6 months to 8 years old took place in the study, which found that those on a vegetarian diet had a similar mean body mass index, height, iron, vitamin D and cholesterol levels as children who consumed meat.

Source: Pediatrics journal

Food insecurity hits pregnant women in teeth

Data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System showed that interventions that reduce food insecurity among pregnant women can help promote greater health equity.

Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio examined data from the assessment

and found that women who are food insecure reported worse oral health care while pregnant. They were more likely to need to see a dentist for an issue or have unmet oral health care needs.

Source: The Journal of the American Dental Association

Senior vision and misdiagnoses

Researchers have found that older adults who have undiagnosed macular degeneration or cataracts may be more likely to be misdiagnosed as having cognitive impairment.

A study at the University of South Australia divided participants and had each group complete cognition tests. One test involved vision-dependent reaction tasks and the other focused on verbal fluency.

Those who wore goggles that simulated the effects of macular degeneration scored lower on the tasks involving reaction time but did not score differently on the verbal tests. Researchers say mistaken cognition scores can lead to other psychological problems, such as anxiety and depression, and recommend that doctors conducting these types of tests perform a vision screening before assessing cognition.

Source: Scientific Reports journal

