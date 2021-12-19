Hot topics: Exercise and Alzheimer's, spices and heart health, sleep and snacks, dry-skin treatment, new-baby smell

Source: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

Little sleep, more snacking?

Do you have trouble sleeping? Or trouble with snacking?

New research suggests they could be correlated.

Results of a recent Ohio State University study found that those who sleep less than 7 hours each night may be more likely to indulge in salty and sugary foods throughout the day.

Researchers analyzed data from a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and found those who sleep fewer than 7 hours nightly were also those who consumed more carbohydrates, added sugar, fats and caffeine on average. These snacks included pop, energy drinks, chips and cookies.

How much sleep should individuals get? The National Sleep Foundation suggests at least 7 up to 9 hours of sleep each night.

Source: Ohio State University

One-two punch against dry skin