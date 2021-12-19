Hot topics: Exercise and Alzheimer's, spices and heart health, sleep and snacks, dry-skin treatment, new-baby smell

Exercising seen cutting Alzheimer’s risk
While most kn
ow the benefits of exercising to improve overall physical and mental health, a new study shows it might reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, as well.
The study, led by researchers at the University of California San Francisco, estimates that more than 46,000 Alzhemer's diagnoses could be avoided with just 5 hours of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. Researchers point to how exercise strengthens a person’s muscles and increases blood flow to the brain.
National health guidelines recommend that adults get 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.
Source: The Journal of Neuroscience
Spices and heart health
Herbs and spices are used to flavor meals. And they may carry heart health benefits as well.
A recent study found that a diet rich in herbs and spices could reduce blood pressure for those who are at risk of cardiovascular disease.
Because dietary guidelines recommend cutting salt intake, some choose use herbs and spices to give their food flavor. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University found that those who consumed more herbs and spices reported lower 24-hour blood pressure readings.
Source: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition
Little sleep, more snacking?
Do you have trouble sleeping? Or trouble with snacking?
New research suggests they could be correlated.
Results of a recent Ohio State University study found that those who sleep less than 7 hours each night may be more likely to indulge in salty and sugary foods throughout the day.
Researchers analyzed data from a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and found those who sleep fewer than 7 hours nightly were also those who consumed more carbohydrates, added sugar, fats and caffeine on average. These snacks included pop, energy drinks, chips and cookies.
How much sleep should individuals get? The National Sleep Foundation suggests at least 7 up to 9 hours of sleep each night.
Source: Ohio State University
One-two punch against dry skin
If you have dry skin, you’re not alone. However, those with moderate to severe dry skin know how difficult it can be to treat this nagging and sometimes painful health problem.
New research shows that a daily skin care regimen can make a big difference.
A randomized, investigator-blinded study found that those who used mild cleansers and moisturizers as part of a daily routine had less dryness and itchiness than versus those who only used one of the two.
Source: Journal of Dermatological Treatment
Responses to new-baby smell
It’s no secret that babies develop strong bonds with their parents. However, a new study by Israeli researchers shows one of the reasons behind that bond, especially with their mothers.
Babies carry a large amount of the human-made molecule, hexadecanal, or HEX, on their scalps. The study found that when parents inhale this molecule, it triggers aggression in women while producing a calming effect in men.
Though the molecule has no odor, sniffing it can trigger an urge to defend offspring, which researchers say is natural in the animal kingdom.
Source: Weizmann Institute of Science