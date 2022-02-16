Hot topics: Exercise easing anxiety, beef and the environment, online shopping and nutrition, social isolation and teeth, grapes and cholesterol

Exercise as anxiety fighter

A new study has found that those diagnosed with anxiety disorders get some relief after working out three times a week.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, found that those who combined cardio and strength training for 45 to 60 minutes, three times each week, experienced maximum benefits.

The researchers concluded that doctors should consider prescribing routine exercising for patients experiencing anxiety, in addition to any appropriate medications or other care.

Source: Journal of Affective Disorders

An environmental beef

A small change in diet could make a big impact on the planet, a new study by researchers at Tulane University and the University of Michigan shows.

Researchers at the two universities found that Americans who eat beef could lower their carbon footprint by up to 48% simply by eating a more planet-friendly alternative once a day.

In fact, the study found that if Americans choose ground turkey instead of ground beef, the greenhouse emissions associated with consumption of that food fell by about 48%, while the impact on water use also fell by 30%.

Source: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

Nutritional value of online grocery shopping

After the pandemic hit, many turned to ordering groceries online. However, experts say shopping online may cause consumers to miss out on vital nutritional information found on the side of food packaging.

A new study published by researchers at Cambridge University looked at 10 major national packaged products sold by nine online retailers. Researchers found that at the beginning of 2021, nearly 11% of products online did not include nutritional facts and ingredients. Nearly 63% did not include common food allergens found in those products.

Federal guidelines require that packaged foods contain this important information, but only for consumers to review when shopping in a store.

Source: Public Health Nutrition

A bite out of social isolation

Older adults who experience social isolation are more likely to have fewer teeth, according to a New York University study.

Researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing examined the results of a survey given to older Chinese adults. Participants completed the surveys at three different points to capture whether participants were feeling loneliness or considered themselves to be socially isolated.

Nearly 27.5% of the participants said they were socially isolated. Researchers found that those respondents had fewer teeth and were losing teeth more quickly, even when other factors such as oral hygiene and smoking status were controlled. In fact, those who were socially isolated had on average 2.1 fewer natural teeth than participants who responded to having stronger social ties.

Source: Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology

Grape news about cholesterol

If you love grapes, here’s some good news. A new study by researchers at the University of California has found that grapes can improve heart health and beneficial gut bacteria.

Researchers had study participants consume a diet low in fiber and polyphenols, which are commonly found in fruits and vegetables and help reduce inflammation while regulating blood pressure. After a month, researchers added 46 grams of grape powder — the equivalent of two cups of fresh grapes — to their diet.

After four weeks of consuming the grape powder, participants saw an increase in gut bacteria diversity, including the type of bacteria that regulates glucose and breaks down fatty acids. Participants also experienced an 8% reduction in bad cholesterol levels.

Source: Nutrients journal

