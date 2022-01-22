Hot topics: Fitness and alcohol consumption, workout dedication, vitamin D and heart health, cold-brew tea, dark chocolate and gut health

Active people drink more?
A new study shows that men with higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness are more likely to drink more alcohol.
In fact, the study by researchers at the Cooper Institute shows that these fit individuals are more likely to consume up to 14 drinks per week, considered moderate consumption.
If you’re surprised by this, you’re not alone. Other studies have shown that fit people are less likely to engage in vices such as smoking, eating fast food or other activities that may interfere with their training.
Source: The Cooper Institute in Dallas
Building up workout dedication
Developing a workout and sticking to it are different things, as many have discovered. A new study offers hope, however.
The study, which was led by researchers at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and included different four-week workout programs for participants, found that three scenarios helped individuals stick to their workouts: Planning exact dates and times to work out, having an automated system send text message reminders before those workout times and enrolling in an incentive program that offers points for each workout. The participant could then redeem those points for small cash rewards.
Researchers say these factors increased motivation, reduced forgetting and helped participants avoid obstacles to success.
Source: Nature journal
Vitamin D for heart health
While vitamin D is known for its ability to help build bone strength, a new study shows that adequate levels can also protect against heart disease.
Research from the Australian Centre for Precision Health has shown that vitamin D deficiencies can increase risks of diseases such as osteoporosis and certain cancers. In this study, researchers looked at data of nearly 300,000 people and found those who had lower levels of vitamin D were more likely to have heart disease and higher blood pressure.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, individuals should consume 600 to 800 international units (IU) of vitamin D each day.
Source: European Heart Journal
Benefits of cold-brew tea
Tea is known for its multiple health benefits, from containing antioxidants to lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke in some.
For best health benefits, researchers at the University of Parma in Italy have found that cold water steeping can maximize the health benefits received by drinking tea.
The study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, found that cold-brewed teas had more polyphenols than teas brewed with hot water. Researchers tested various types of tea, including black, green and oolong.
Polyphenols are micronutrients that occur naturally in plants. When consumed with other antioxidants including vitamin C, these polyphenols protect the body's tissues against diseases such as cancer and inflammation.
Source: Journal of Food Science and Technology
Mmmmm. Dark chocolate
If you got dark chocolate in your stocking this year, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
According to a new study from South Korean researchers, eating a bite of dark chocolate every day is linked to a better mood and healthier gut.
Dark chocolate is high in fiber, with 70%-85% cacao containing about 11 grams of fiber for a 3.5-ounce bar. Researchers say higher percentages of cacao are linked to healthier guts.
Source: The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry