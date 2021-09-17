Hot topics: Girls and fitness tests; exercise and A-fib; benefits of dietary changes; more

The study of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which included more than 4,600 participants, found that those who smoked e-cigarettes were more likely to have untreated caries when adjusted for demographic variables.

Due to these results, the authors recommended that dentists include vaping status as part of patient history questionnaires typically given at the beginning of an appointment.

Source: The Journal of the American Dental Association

Wildfire smoke and skin damage

A study has become the first to link skin disease to wildfire smoke.

As wildfires become more frequent and intense, communities hundreds of miles away are feeling the effects of the smoke being blown across the country.

Scientists at the University of California San Francisco and UC Berkeley say that though pollution can harm organs once it gets into the bloodstream, it also has an effect on skin, causing inflammation and accelerating signs of aging. Other studies have shown, for example, that air pollution can cause age spots.