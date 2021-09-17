Hot topics: Girls and fitness tests; exercise and A-fib; benefits of dietary changes; more

Girls less likely to enjoy fitness tests
If your teenage girl dreads the annual fitness test in school, she isn’t alone.
A new study shows girls in secondary school are less likely to engage in or look forward to tests commonly seen in gym classes. These include running middle distances such as a mile, which ranked as the most unpopular fitness activity.
The study, which looked at more than 500 students age 11-19 in Singapore, concluded that teachers need new strategies to help promote healthier lifestyles and assess stamina. It’s important to note, however, that the study also found that these pupils had a positive overall view of fitness and fitness testing. They were more likely to see the value in them if the activities were more challenging or fun.
Source: Physical Education and Sport Pedagogy journal
Exercise to control A-fib
A new study has found that patients with atrial fibrillation can benefit from regular exercise.
Atrial fibrillation is a heart rhythm disorder that can make a heart beat fast or irregularly. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, palpitations and fatigue.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Adelaide, Australia, found that patients can control their arrhythmia better with physical activity rather than more complex interventions such as ablation procedures or medications.
Researchers also found that patients who improved their cardio fitness over a five-year period were significantly less likely to experience atrial fibrillation again.
Source: European Society of Cardiology
Even small changes in diet can help
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by changing your diet, but a new study shows that even the smallest changes can have a big impact.
The University of Michigan study, published in the journal Nature Food, found that everything that is eaten can affect a person’s life in the long term. For example, eating a serving of nuts can help a person gain 26 minutes of healthy life, according to the study that evaluated more than 5,800 foods.
A hot dog, on the other hand, can take away 36 minutes.
Substituting 10% of daily caloric intake of processed meats with a mix of healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables, nuts and legumes could add 48 minutes of healthy life per day.
Source: University of Michigan
Vaping linked to tooth decay
A new look at vaping has found an association between the practice and an increase in untreated caries, or tooth decay.
The study of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which included more than 4,600 participants, found that those who smoked e-cigarettes were more likely to have untreated caries when adjusted for demographic variables.
Due to these results, the authors recommended that dentists include vaping status as part of patient history questionnaires typically given at the beginning of an appointment.
Source: The Journal of the American Dental Association
Wildfire smoke and skin damage
A study has become the first to link skin disease to wildfire smoke.
As wildfires become more frequent and intense, communities hundreds of miles away are feeling the effects of the smoke being blown across the country.
Scientists at the University of California San Francisco and UC Berkeley say that though pollution can harm organs once it gets into the bloodstream, it also has an effect on skin, causing inflammation and accelerating signs of aging. Other studies have shown, for example, that air pollution can cause age spots.
This newest study focused on smoke from wildfires and found that during two weeks in the 2018 Camp Fire, visits to a dermatology clinic 175 miles away for eczema-related concerns rose significantly. Nearly 89% of the patients had never been diagnosed with eczema.
Source: University of California, San Francisco